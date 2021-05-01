Kim Mulkey just made her first signing as LSU's head women's basketball coach, and it involves one of her brightest former players at Baylor.

6-foot-5 post Hannah Gusters will play for Mulkey and the Tigers next season, with Mulkey announcing her transfer on Saturday.

Gusters, a Dallas, Texas native, was a McDonald's All American and the No. 2 post in the 2020 recruiting class when Mulkey first got her to commit to playing at Baylor. LSU says the sophomore will have four years of eligibility left and will be available to immediately play for the Tigers in the 2021-2022 season.

"This is a great opportunity to be part of Coach Mulkey's first team at LSU and to do whatever I can to help bring our program back to the national spotlight," Gusters said. "I trust Coach Mulkey and I know what she can do. She built the Baylor program from the ground up and I'm just excited to be part of what she's going to do at LSU."

In her freshman season at Baylor, Gusters had six double-figure scoring games with a career-high of 22 points coming in a win over Northwestern State. She had a career-best 10 rebounds in a win over Kansas.

"As a McDonald's All-American, Hannah was one of the top post players coming out of high school a year ago," Mulkey said. "Tiger fans will love the immediate impact her skillset brings to our front court. Hannah made tremendous strides as a freshman and we look for her to continue that success in Baton Rouge!"

Gusters will be the sixth player confirmed for LSU's 2021-2022 roster. Seniors Khayla Pointer, Faustine Aifuwa and Jailin Cherry will return thanks to the NCAA waiving eligibility requirements for the past season, and the Tigers already have two graduate transfers in Vanderbilt forward Autumn Newby and Alabama forward Ariyah Copeland.

Five players from last season's Tigers team have entered the transfer portal, including Seniors Awa Trasi and Karli Seay, sophomore Tiara Young and freshmen Sharna Ayres and Treasure Thompson.

LSU finished last season 9-13 and missed the NCAA playoffs under former head coach Nikki Fargas, who left after 10 seasons with the Tigers. She is reportedly set to become president of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces.

