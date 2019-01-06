Clemson athletic director and former LSU senior associate athletic director Dan Radakovich said scheduling the first home-and-home series between the schools was keeping in line with Clemson’s Power Five-heavy scheduling philosophy.

LSU opens the 2025 season at Clemson, and Clemson will visit Tiger Stadium to open the 2026 season.

“It’s been the philosophy since before I got to Clemson, and Dabo (Swinney, Clemson's coach) and I want to keep it moving,” Radakovich said. “We play our in-state rival, South Carolina, every year, and we want to have another Power Five, top-level opponent.

“The years where the ACC schedule puts Notre Dame into our schedule, that kinds of takes care of that. But those other years, we want to go out and look at schools like LSU. I think it’s going to be awesome. It’s going to be a great trip for both sets of fans.”

LSU and Clemson have met just three times, all in bowl games, most recently the 2012 Chick-fil-A Bowl in Atlanta.

