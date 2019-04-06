Here are Advocate columnist's Scott Rabalais' thoughts after LSU's spring game:
1. WHAT WE LEARNED
LSU’s quarterbacks look like a strength, not a liability. That is not at all what you thought last spring, before Joe Burrow arrived. He was on target (when not getting “sacked” or having passes dropped), and Myles Brennan looked all grown up. You saw little of LSU's promised new offense, but the players were there, if not the scheme.
2. TRENDING NOW
Derek Stingley. The freshman from The Dunham School has already made himself into the stuff of legend. He was the highest-rated cornerback prospect ever, per 247Sports.com, and he wowed LSU coaches in December bowl practices. Stingley wowed everyone again Saturday, picking off a deep Burrow pass for Terrace Marshall in sticky coverage. A star is born.
3. FINAL THOUGHTS
There is promise in this LSU team. And there are problems. Everyone, from Orgeron on down, wished the offensive line protected the quarterback better. The defensive line needs to dominate more often. And freshman kicker Cade York better be able to come in and be all that. But LSU has time to work out the rough spots and add the missing pieces before August.