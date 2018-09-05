It's a little less crowded here at TJ Ribs on Wednesday night, three days before the home opener against Southeastern.
The Tigers jumped 14 spots in the AP Poll from No. 25 to No. 11 after they beat the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes Sunday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
This'll be the third Ed Orgeron Show of the season on WDGL-FM 98. 1, and it wouldn't be a surprise to hear a lot of enthusiastic callers. Some may be asking about the personnel changes in the wake of the season-ending injury to pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson.
Live updates to follow here:
- Ricky from Birmingham asked if there was "any reason (LSU) did not press the Miami receivers coming off the line." Orgeron replied with a chuckle, saying "We do have some work to do there. We did press them some. .. I will tell you this: that was one of the best wide receivers group I've seen in 35 years of coaching and I think we did a good job covering them."
- Bill from Gonzales called again. Last week, he sang "Rock Them Like a Hurricane," a personal rendition of the popular Scorpions song. Orgeron told him "You got us fired up with that song. Thank you buddy."
- Someone named Jeff called in and asked three "quick" questions. 1) What did Orgeron think of the offensive line, 2) details on right tackle Adrian Magee's injury, 3) who will replace pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson?
Orgeron said "That's all you want to hear?" before reiterating that Magee is going to be out two to three weeks and that Chaisson would be replaced by guys like Ray Thornton. No further details were provided about Magee's injury.
Nice try Jeff.
- Two callers, including one named Charlie, voiced their concerns about the LSU offensive line, which surrendered two sacks and five quarterback hurries against Miami. Orgeron said "I thought No. 9, Gerald Willis was in the back field too much" and the offensive line has "work to do."
- Caller Carl said it seemed like LSU pumped the brakes in the second half, when the Tigers were up 33-3. Orgeron said, "We have to finish games. For them to score 14 points in the fourth quarter is not what we want."
- Chris Blair, the radio play-by-play voice asked about Southeastern's 3-4 defense and how it may be trouble for LSU. Orgeron said "We're going to see if they can stop us," and that the Lions defense has unorthodox schemes that they'll have to adjust to in their pass protection.