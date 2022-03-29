Myles Brennan planned to leave LSU. He had whittled down a list of potential schools after entering the transfer portal, and one Tuesday morning in mid-December, he wanted to make his choice in about an hour.
Then the phone rang.
“I got the one phone call that would change everything,” Brennan told his father.
The call came from Brian Kelly, who wanted the sixth-year quarterback to consider playing for LSU’s new coach. They spoke over the phone. Then they met in Kelly’s office the next day, discussing his vision for the program and the offense.
“Look,” Kelly said, “we want to give you the opportunity to come back here and compete for the job.”
Brennan heard everything he needed to hear, and he appreciated that Kelly called him when he didn’t have to. Brennan pulled his name from the transfer portal, declining interest from Florida State, Pittsburgh, Nebraska, Southern Miss, Tulane and Wisconsin.
He had another chance to start at the school he always loved.
“For him to give me that opportunity, I felt like it was meant to be,” Brennan said. “One last ride.”
Perhaps Brennan will still end his career the way he envisioned, but as always seems to be the case, he’ll have competition.
Two months after Brennan returned, LSU signed Arizona State transfer quarterback Jayden Daniels, creating a crowded position during spring practice. LSU also has redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier and freshman Walker Howard, two former top-100 recruits.
The coaching staff explained to Brennan the reasoning for adding Daniels. The coaches wanted to raise the level of competition at every position as Kelly rebuilds the roster. With talent all over the field, ideally the players can push one another to improve.
Brennan understood, and he appreciated their transparency. Besides, what was another battle for someone who has competed with Danny Etling, Joe Burrow and Max Johnson, then stayed longer than all of them?
Brennan joked that this marks the sixth quarterback competition of his career. The scenario isn’t new.
“When I was younger, I used to pay more attention to the things around me,” Brennan said. “Now it's just another year, another quarterback battle. You can bring 10 guys in if you want. It's still going to be a competition.
"I know what I need to do to get it done. I've done it before, and things worked out pretty well when I was healthy.”
Staying healthy always has been the problem for Brennan. He suffered a bizarre abdominal injury during the third game of the 2020 season and missed the rest of the year. He healed, setting up a quarterback competition between himself and Johnson last year, but then Brennan’s flip-flop got stuck as he prepared for a fishing trip days before preseason camp. He fell and broke his left arm.
“He was devastated,” said Brennan’s father, Owen.
Once the bone healed enough, Brennan spent his days with physical therapists and LSU’s athletic trainers, using the pain in his arm as a gauge while he rebuilt the muscles around his humerus. Brennan continued to reshape his body at the same time, and he returned at 234 pounds with a thick, pink scar running down his left bicep.
Brennan believes he can win the job. He looks back at the three starts in 2020 before his injuries for evidence, when he averaged 370 yards passing per game and improved every week. He holds onto those — not the days in the training room or the months filled with recovery — as proof he can start again.
LSU will give him the chance. Daniels has dual-threat ability and experience from starting for three years at Arizona State. Brennan has previous relationships with players and the strong arm that made him such an appealing recruit. They’ll both get first-team reps until someone separates themselves.
“Remember when you threw four touchdown passes against Missouri?” Kelly told him. “You're an outstanding quarterback. Why can't it be you?”
Brennan knows at this point he needs to stay healthy. Extending plays and making the correct reads will help him, but he can’t win the job if he suffers another injury.
So after he broke his arm, Brennan bought a new pair of waterproof boat shoes that have a sticky tire material on the bottom meant to be “trip-free,” trying to prevent anything else from getting in his way.
“I will sue the company if I trip and fall,” Brennan said with a laugh.
It has been a long six years for Brennan, but his father still sees the same competitive drive that brought him to LSU in the first place.
“Don't count him out,” Brennan’s father said. “He's there, and he's confident for a reason. It's because he believes in himself if nobody else does. He feels like he's got a lot to prove. He wants to finish what he started. That's basically what he says: ‘I started this thing. I'm going to finish it.’
“And I believe him.”