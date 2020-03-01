HOUSTON — LSU began its weekend at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic with an exciting win over Texas. It ended its trip after getting no-hit for the first time since 1978.

The Tigers beat the Longhorns 4-3 on Friday night. LSU then led until the seventh inning against Baylor on Saturday, but the Tigers lost, 6-4.

As the weekend ended, Oklahoma pitcher Dane Acker and LSU pitcher AJ Labas carried no-hitters into the eighth inning. LSU lost the game, 1-0, and as it returned to Baton Rouge, the team looked for ways to spark its offense.

These are three takeaways from the round-robin tournament, focusing on offensive issues that have plagued the Tigers.

1. Too many strikeouts

Before LSU played its final game this weekend, the Tigers had struck out 23 times over the previous two days. Coach Paul Mainieri recognized the problem on Saturday night, saying the team, especially contact hitters, needed to be “tougher with two strikes.” Then the Tigers struck out 11 times while getting no-hit against Oklahoma. LSU has reached double-digit strikeouts in four games this season. It lost three of them.

2. Searching for balance

When Mainieri set the lineup earlier this week, he wanted to create balance for an offense previously dependent on home runs. The tweak worked against Louisiana Tech, but the Tigers scored five of their eight runs this weekend on home runs. They struggled to produce in various ways. So as balls died at the warning track when Minute Maid Park closed the roof on Sunday and LSU continued to strike out, its offense disappeared.

3. Pitchers need support

LSU has allowed 37 runs (28 earned) after 12 games, an average of 3.08 per game. The pitching staff has an ERA of 2.38, and opponents have scored more than four runs only twice this season. But LSU has five losses. The pitching staff has given LSU a chance to win every game this season — the Tigers have lost four games by two runs or less — but the hitters must create more production. LSU has averaged 4.83 runs scored per game. It needs more.