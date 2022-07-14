Junior wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will wear LSU’s coveted No. 7 jersey this season, the team announced Thursday on social media. The number is generally reserved for the best playmaker on the roster.

Boutte was a deserving choice. One of the most productive receivers in college football early last fall, he caught 38 passes for 509 yards and nine touchdowns in six games. Boutte then suffered a season-ending ankle injury.

The injury required two surgeries, which forced Boutte to miss spring practice, but all signs point toward his return. He shed the walking boot he wore during spring practice and participated in offseason workouts.

"To be chosen to wear this legendary number is an honor," Boutte wrote on Instagram. "I'm excited to be back on the field with my brothers and go to work this season. To do it in No. 7 is a true blessing, following in the footsteps of some of the greatest players in LSU history."

A recent tradition, celebrating the No. 7 began with former cornerback Patrick Peterson. It has since been worn by defensive back Tyrann Mathieu, running back Leonard Fournette, safety Grant Delpit and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

Boutte became the fourth wide receiver to get the number, joining DJ Chark, Jonathan Giles and Ja’Marr Chase. But the jersey has an unusual history with the position. Giles stopped wearing the number as he struggled during the 2018 season, and Chase never used it after opting out of the 2020 season.

When Chase opted out, safety JaCoby Stevens took on the jersey. The No. 7 then passed to Stingley, who played in three games last season.

Stingley missed the rest of the year with a foot injury. He later went No. 3 overall in the NFL Draft, making him the highest-drafted defensive back in school history.

This spring, Brian Kelly was asked if he would preserve the No. 7 and No. 18 jersey traditions, which continued under the previous two head coaches. Having researched the numbers’ histories, Kelly said he would let the players decide if annually awarding them continued.

“I think it should rest with the team and the players as to how we carry that tradition on,” Kelly said. “I'll honor their wishes relative to those two numbers.”

Before his injury, Boutte was LSU’s most electric player. He has caught 83 passes for 14 touchdowns and 1,244 yards over 16 career games. During the season finale his freshman year, he set a Southeastern Conference record with 308 receiving yards.

Earlier this year, Boutte was having an unusual offseason. Transfer rumors swirled around him — ones his family denied — until he signed a name, image and likeness deal with local personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan. Kelly then challenged his star wide receiver to adjust to the new standards in LSU’s program.

“He's learning you've got to be involved in everything, whether you're injured or not,” Kelly said at the beginning of spring practice. "That's a process that he's going through.”

Boutte attended every open practice even though he couldn’t participate. At one point, he stood near wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton during a live scrimmage listening to the calls and giving his teammates tips.

Kelly was pleased by the end of the spring. During a stop on the coaches caravan in May, he said Boutte called him that day to brag about his final GPA last semester, a 3.5 that Kelly said was the highest of Boutte’s career.

“(Seven) is bigger than football,” Boutte wrote Thursday. “It’s about leadership, encouragement, accountability and discipline. I had to grow into 7 to understand it already had the characteristics that I was striving for.”