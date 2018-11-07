What's worse than losing 29-0? Getting beaten at your own game.

Former LSU star Booger McFarland took to ESPN 104.5's "Off The Bench" program on Wednesday and addressed the question of whether the gap was widening between the Tigers and Alabama after another deflating blowout.

"That’s the disappointing thing, man, when you have a team that wants to be big and physical and tough and you’re like ‘OK, this is how we’re going to play and who we’re going to be,’ and Alabama has set the gold standard for that," McFarland said.

"And I think that you have to look at everyone in the program starting at the top, who we recruit, once we get ‘em in here got to go in the weight room we look at coach Moffitt, ‘hey, how are we training them.’ Because they were just bigger, stronger, quicker faster with the big guys."

The Tigers dropped from No. 3 to No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings after the loss in Baton Rouge. Alabama retained its top spot and status as a favorite to repeat as national champions.

McFarland added that LSU's skill positions and quarterback Joe Burrow deserve credit for hanging in, but the story begins and ends in the trenches.

"The big people in LSU’s program got beat to death … and I think that’s something that’s got to be examined of how we train our big people, who we recruit as big people. And so I think there’s fault to go around and I think it needs to be examined,” said McFarland.

LSU is back in action Saturday at 6:30 p.m. against Arkansas.

For the full interview from ESPN104.5, click here.