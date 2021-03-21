Less than a week after placing F. King Alexander on 10 weeks of probation, the Oregon State University Board of Trustees plans to meet again Tuesday and could potentially consider further discipline against the former LSU president.

Alexander, just nine months into his role as OSU’s president, has been under immense scrutiny and calls for his ouster by university community groups, including the Faculty Senate's no-confidence vote in Alexander's presidency that members issued a day after he was reprimanded.

Those calls follow the release of reports describing a “total failure of leadership” at LSU and the school's handling of physical and dating violence complaints under Alexander’s six-year tenure.

A majority of university board members reprimanded Alexander last week by placing him on probation until June 1. They also plan to commission another investigation into the law firm Husch Blackwell’s review of Title IX programs and allegations of improper sexual conduct at LSU in past years.

University board members announced late Saturday that they plan to meet again on Tuesday and could potentially hold a nonpublic hearing to consider further discipline against Alexander, including possible termination.

A growing number of OSU student and faculty organizations have also called for his resignation or firing in recent weeks.

A day after being reprimanded, the Oregon State Faulty Senate issued vote of no-confidence in Alexander's leadership and called for him to step down, according to Oregon media reports. Oregon’s governor has also called for Alexander's firing if the school's separate probe finds Alexander didn’t uphold his ethical and legal responsibilities to protect students while at LSU.

The impact of the Husch Blackwell report has been far-stretching and recently saw the University of Kansas "part ways" with former LSU football coach Les Miles, as well as the school’s athletics director, Jeff Long.

Alexander apologized last week and has voiced regrets for not taking stronger action against Miles.

He has also said that months before arriving at LSU, the school's Board of Supervisors opted not to fire Miles in 2013 because they lacked evidence that he had made inappropriate comments toward women.

Miles kept his job but was ultimately fired early into the 2016 season because of the team’s poor performance.

Alexander has also faulted budget cuts and difficulties getting LSU's Title IX program up and running.

Despite actions being taken at other universities, no one has lost their job at LSU, though two administrators have been temporarily suspended. Louisiana lawmakers have meanwhile called on the school to take stronger action to shield students from sexual misconduct and atone for past failures.

Oregon State plans to hold its meeting virtually at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and will stream the public portion of the hearing on its website.