Tuesday night's baseball game between LSU and South Alabama has been rescheduled due to inclement weather, the school announced.

The two teams will now play at 6 p.m. April 3. Fans can use their Game 8 ticket on the rescheduled date.

Pitcher Eric Walker was scheduled to start on Tuesday for the Tigers, his first start in 20 months. He'll instead make his return Wednesday when LSU (7-0) hosts Southern at 6:30 p.m.

Back to his 'old self,' Eric Walker will make his first start in 20 months for LSU baseball LSU pitcher Eric Walker will make his first start since an injury forced him out of the 2017 College World Series, a span of 20 months, when the No. 1 Tigers host South Alabama.

More ticket information can be found here.

Walker, a redshirt sophomore, has not started a game since he left the 2017 College World Series with an injury that later required Tommy John surgery.

When preseason practice began, coach Paul Mainieri penciled in Walker as LSU's Sunday starter. Later worried about his endurance, Mainieri moved Walker's first start to LSU's game against Northwestern State.

Rain postponed that game to March 12.

Walker has allowed three runs over four innings this season. He made relief appearances against UL-Monroe and Bryant. He pitched 2 ⅓ scoreless innings against ULM. A week later, he allowed three runs against Bryant.

“He's into the season now,” Mainieri said Sunday evening. “I just want to see him pitch well and lead his team to victory. I'm sure that's all he's thinking about at this point.”