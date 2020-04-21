Ed Orgeron says he's "done with the television."
LSU's head football coach is tired of watching replays of old games and episodes of ESPN's "Peyton's Places."
Orgeron has watched as much sports as he can while Louisiana is essentially shut down, along with most of the nation, by the coronavirus pandemic that stole away his team's spring football practices.
"I'm done flicking through the channels, man," Orgeron said Tuesday on the videoconferencing app Zoom. "I'm ready to go to work."
Even using Zoom has become tiresome.
The video program has been one of the only ways Orgeron can interact with his staff members and players since the Southeastern Conference shut down all athletic activities March 13.
Orgeron said he conferences with the players at least once a week, and he looks over the workout videos they've taken themselves.
On Monday, the NCAA began allowing Division I coaches to have eight hours per week of film review, chalk talks and team meetings with their players. So, the position coaches have met with their players every day for an hour on Zoom.
The devotion to digital-only communication has also berthed further research and development. Special teams coach Greg McMahon, Orgeron said, recently met with a staffer with the San Francisco 49ers.
All these things are good, Orgeron said. But it's not enough.
"I miss being with the staff," he said. "I think the camaraderie of the staff, the camaraderie of the football team, I think we build our energy on each other. Spending a lot of time alone, not with our football team, I think that’s what I miss the most.”
The nationwide cancellations came at a critical time for LSU, a team that underwent substantial change after it beat Clemson in the national championship.
The Tigers have a new quarterback in Myles Brennan, who waited patiently for two seasons behind Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.
Brennan would have been working with an offense that returns just three players who started in the national championship game: right tackle Austin Deculus, wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall.
Chase, last year's Biletnikoff Award winner, and Marshall would have been adjusting to new passing game coordinator Scott Linehan, a former NFL head coach and offensive coordinator who was replacing the Broyles Award-winning Joe Brady.
New defensive coordinator Bo Pelini was about to transition LSU's 3-4 defense to a 4-3 — a scheme he used when he was LSU's defensive coordinator from 2005-2007.
By the summer, Pelini would have been working with North Dakota State graduate transfer Jabril Cox, a highly coveted linebacker prospect that Orgeron said "should be an immediate impact player for us."
The newness would have been mitigated by a spring game on April 18, a scrimmage that was also canceled amid the spread of coronavirus.
Missing out on those things would be more troubling, Orgeron said, if the entire league wasn't also on hold.
"Everybody's on the same playing field, man," he said. "So, it's not like we couldn't have spring ball and nobody else could. ... I think once we get back, our guys are going to be eager."
Although the suspension is evenly spread, Orgeron said Brennan and the receivers are still missing crucial time with each other, when they could be working on getting timing down, growing used to each other by repetitiously running routes.
That kind of training, Orgeron said, has been "the biggest thing," something that has been heavily credited with the improvement of last year's record-setting passing offense.
Last summer, Brady challenged each receiver to catch 10,000 passes.
Drops decreased. Timing improved. It's the kind of training that would almost certainly benefit the receivers and their new quarterback.
"Once we do that," Orgeron said. "I think we're going to be fine."
Meanwhile, Orgeron said, Brennan is at home in Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi, working out at his old high school, St. Stanislaus, and throwing the football with former teammates.
Aside from the Zoom calls and personal workouts, that's all any individual player can really do while the stay-at-home orders across the country are still in place.
Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee are among the states that are starting to relax their restrictions, and, according to CBS Sports, NCAA officials are working with coaches and medical staff to possibly start football practices on Aug. 1.
Orgeron, a Larose native, has been a public voice raising awareness about coronavirus on the Louisiana and national level. He has appeared in several public service announcements, interviewed with Fox News on taking the virus seriously and even sat in on a task force meeting with Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Orgeron said "I think come August, we should have camp," although he added "obviously, that's out of our control."
"But I do believe that you need several weeks in the summer of conditioning," he said. "I think you need several weeks in the summer of some type of football and then give them a little break and come back to camp and get ready."