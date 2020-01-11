Joe Brady has agreed to a contract extension with LSU that still allows him flexibility to leave for an NFL job, according to a report by Sports Illustrated.

The new contract for LSU's first-year passing-game coordinator is reportedly a three-year deal that is expected to more than double his annual earnings of $410,000, the report says, and it protects LSU from losing Brady to other college assistant jobs but allows him to leave for a college head coaching position or the NFL.

Brady agreed to the new contract through a memorandum of agreement, the report said.

Brady told reporters Saturday that dealings about his future "hasn't even crossed my mind."

“For me to think about anything besides winning a national championship right now is..." Brady said, pausing. "The thought hasn’t even crossed my mind. I’m just excited for Monday. I know after the season, we’ll figure everything out after that.”

Brady has recently been linked to potential NFL jobs. On Friday, FootballScoop reported that new Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is interested in Brady to be his offensive coordinator.

“I haven’t been contacted by anybody from that standpoint," Brady said of the report. "It’s kind of crazy, because I was asked the same questions the media day right before the SEC championship. So it just so happens it comes out all right before media days. So, no, from my standpoint, whether talks are happening with other people, for me, I have no idea.”

Brady, 30, is one of the main pieces behind LSU's major offensive turnaround in 2019. The first-year assistant helped install a revamped spread offense with West Coast and run-pass option schemes that he learned as an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints and as a graduate assistant at Penn State.

LSU's offense ranks first nationally with 48.9 points per game. Its power was showcased in the Tigers' 63-28 thumping of Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl semifinal of the College Football Playoff.

No. 1 LSU (14-0) will play No. 3 Clemson (14-0) for the national championship Monday in New Orleans.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has thrived in the offense, winning the Heisman Trophy and becoming the program's first quarterback to throw for over 5,000 yards and record over 50 touchdown passes.

Brady won the Broyles Award for nation's top assistant coach. He was the first to win the award who wasn't a primary offensive or defensive coordinator.

Brady said at the Broyles Award that "nothing's been done in my eyes" in regards to a new contract, and that he was "just focused on beating Oklahoma right now."

"If LSU wants me, I loved everything about LSU," Brady told The Advocate on Dec. 10. "Like I said, I don't know what the future holds. I think it's, I'd love to be at LSU, and when I say, 'Absolutely,' it's because I absolutely love being there. I don't think of another job. I never have no matter what."

Brady signed a three-year contract Feb. 3 with LSU. The deal pays him $410,000 per year in his first year, $435,000 in his second and $460,000 in his final season until the contract expires March 31, 2022.

Brady is the seventh-highest-paid assistant on Orgeron's staff, which includes 10 coaches. Brady's current annual salary ranks outside the top 200 assistants nationally, according to USA Today's collected data of 2018 salaries.