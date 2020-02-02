LSU showed for the second consecutive game it could play without its emotional center and leading scorer, Ayana Mitchell.
The Tigers may now have to get used to the idea.
Stunned by a painful leg injury to Mitchell late in the first half, LSU pulled together and rallied for a 59-58 victory against No. 15 Texas A&M at the PMAC Sunday.
Faustine Aifuwa and Khayla Pointer scored 18 points each and Aifuwa grabbed a career-best 16 rebounds, the final one with 2.1 seconds left to seal the victory. But numerous other Tigers chipped in with gritty play to overcome a deficit and take control with a 9-1 run.
“Our team said, ‘Not today’,” LSU coach Nikki Fargas said. “Like Mitchell, they played tough down the stretch, we had hustle plays she always gave us and we had players step up in a big time way.
Jaelyn Richard-Harris’ defensive effort and tenacity got us going. We had Faustine holding it down in the paint. I was just as proud of our bench play. We had to go really small. This team showed why it’s one of the best in the country.”
Aaliyah Wilson and Kayla Wells had 16 points each for the Aggies (18-4, 6-3). N’dea Jones had 12 points and 12 rebounds but was limited by the double-teaming Tiger defense which held her to 3 of 12 shooting after a 21-point performance Thursday at Georgia.
The victory moved LSU (16-5, 6-3) into a four-way tie for fourth with Arkansas, Kentucky and Texas A&M. It was the Tigers’ first sweep in the series since A&M joined the league in 2013.
LSU led by as many as 11 points even after Mitchell’s injury, which occurred with 2:16 left in the first half. Mitchell fell on her back and appeared to injure her left leg. Medical personnel spent about 10 minutes on the court tending to her until she was taken away in a wheelchair.
A turnaround jump shot by Aifuwa gave LSU a 38-27 lead with 3:32 left in the third quarter when the Aggies mounted a comeback. Wells hit a half court 3-pointer at the buzzer to cap a 14-4 run and give the visitors their first lead since the game’s first possession.
Pointer sank a 3-pointer to erase a 49-46 A&M lead and trigger a 9-1 LSU run with Aifuwa on the bench in foul trouble. Freshman Tiara Young hit two jump shots around a layup by Pointer, who was 7 of 15 shooting.
A&M had a chance to tie the game but Wilson missed a layup with LSU leading 57-55. Jailin Cherry, who had 10 points, chased down the rebound and as fouled with 4.3 seconds left. She hit both free throws to push the lead back to five points.
Wells hit a 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left keeping slight A&M hopes alive and fouled Cherry on the inbounds. Cherry missed both free throws but Aifuwa rebounded to finish it.
“Ayana is our leader,” said Pointer. “To see her go down brought us through some emotions but also pulled us together closer. We’re going to pick her up, next man up. We were able to pull it out for her.
“We wanted it so much more. We wanted it for Ayana.
Richard-Harris, who is 5-feet-2, had only three points but twice outhustled Texas A&M players to get rebounds in key moments and finished with five boards. She also had a team-high four assists.
Mitchell’s status
Fargas did not have an update on Mitchell’s condition after the game.
“After the evaluation we’ll make sure we’re doing everything from an LSU standpoint medically,” Fargas said. “We’ve got some of the best people here. We’re family. We get through things together, whether it’s the good, bad, crying, laughter. It’s always going to be us as a family.”