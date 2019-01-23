The NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee is open to considering changes to the targeting penalty and overtime rules, chairman Shane Lyons told ESPN's Andrea Adelson in a report Tuesday.

Adelson reports that the committee, which met for roughly seven hours Tuesday, discussed those issues in the sport in addition to player transfers, instant replay, recruiting and staff sizes but that "the committee is not ready to make any recommendations."

"We would consider changes of how it's done from the officiating aspect of it, from the ejection aspect of it, but we think it needs more study," Lyons was quoted by ESPN. "It was a lengthy discussion. One of the biggest concerns is we don't want to go back and look like we're doing something that's not in the well-being, health and safety of the student-athlete, so if you back off the penalty, is it sending the message that this is OK and this is not?"

Both targeting and overtime were major headlines during LSU football's 2019 season.

On Oct. 20, Tigers star linebacker Devin White was ejected in the second half against Mississippi State for pushing Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald after Fitgerald had released the ball.

Per the rule, White was disqualified for the remainder of the game and missed the first half of LSU's next game against Alabama.

Like targeting, overtime in college football, which varies greatly from the NFL, has been heavily debated.

The current format allow both teams a possession starting at the opponent's 25-yard line each overtime. If the score remains tied after the period, another overtime is started with teams forced to go for two points after touchdowns starting in the third overtime.

Few games went more than three overtimes last season, but LSU ended its season in one of the most thrilling games in college football history, a 74-72 seven-over time loss at Texas A&M.

Adelson reported that Lyons reiterated "any change would rule out allowing games to end in a tie."

"The question is: Are there things we can tweak in the overtime that could possibly shorten the length?" Lyons told ESPN. "Do you leave it the same? Do you automatically have to go for two even after your first touchdown for both teams? What are some things to potentially lessen the overtime?"

