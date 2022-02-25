Curious about Dylan Crews' catchy walkup song?
You've heard it a million times, and it never gets old, but you probably didn't know it's "Calabria 2008," by Enur, Natasja.
Well, look no further, the list was posted by LSU Baseball's Twitter on Feb. 15, so the job was easy and now you'll find an LSU Baseball 2022 playlist of all the songs on Spotify.
The Tigers have a wide range of taste, from classic pop bops like Justin Timberlake's "My Love," to Marilyn Manson's alternative rock remix of "Sweet Dreams," (originally by the Eurythmics), to rap hits that span from 1990s Snoop Dogg to 2020s Fredo Bang and modern country.
The playlist will also continue to be updated by yours truly as I travel to different baseball venues and collect more songs that I forgot existed or think would be fun to add.
The Black Eyed Peas "Let's Get It Started," seems to play before every game, so I thought it was also worth adding.
The only song that cannot be added to the Spotify playlist is right-handed pitcher Bryce Collins' "Halo Theme Song (Trap Remix)," which can only be found on YouTube.