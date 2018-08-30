The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of Sunday's game with Miami ...
SHELDON MICKLES
LSU 21, Miami 19
The drama is finally over: LSU has its quarterback and the distractions of August have given way to September hope for Ed Orgeron and the Tigers. Orgeron said last week the things that happened in preseason camp galvanized his team. That, and a rock-solid defense that makes big plays, get LSU through this tough season opener.
SCOTT RABALAIS
Miami 23, LSU 16
This is a game LSU can win. Miami has a turnover-prone offense, and that 0-3 finish this past season showed teams picked their lock after a 10-0 start. That said, the Hurricanes possess a stout defense. In week one, it seems too much to ask that Joe Burrow & Co. can answer enough questions to spring the upset.
BROOKS KUBENA
Miami 24, LSU 20
Red flags rose throughout preseason camp with LSU's offense: high sack numbers from scrimmages; Orgeron's reports of dropped passes; a prolonged quarterback battle; uncertainty at right tackle. Perhaps some of that was provoked by a substantially talented LSU defense. Perhaps the Tigers offense will indeed struggle. Miami's talented on defense, too, with less questions on offense. The Hurricanes are just in better position to win.