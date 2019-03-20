Could LSU basketball be the biggest bust of the NCAA Tournament?

Multiple bracketology experts are picking against the three-seed Tigers for 14-seed Yale in what's quietly become a sleeper pick of the tournament.

LSU is currently a 7.5 point favorite against Yale, according to most sports gambling sites.

Tip off is 11:40 a.m. Thursday in Jacksonville.

NCAA.com's Andy Katz not only predicted Yale to top LSU in the first round, he's picking the Bulldogs to advance to the Sweet 16.

Katz mentioned the controversy surround LSU coach Will Wade, who is still indefinitely suspended, while making his pick.

"I think Yale will, no pun intended, outsmart LSU," Katz said in reference to LSU freshman Javonte Smart, who has been connected to Wade's recruiting scandal and was temporarily suspended at the end of the regular season.

Fellow NCAA.com analyst Steve Smith predicted LSU to lose to two-seed Michigan State in the Sweet 16.

You can watch Katz, Smith and host Casey Stern break down the East Region below. Can't see the video? Click here.

Another bracketology expert picking against the Tigers is ESPN's Joe Lunardi, who referenced LSU's disappointing loss to Florida in the SEC Tournament when making his pick.

"Team turmoil heads to Jacksonville with a lot of its promise from the regular season in doubt," Lunardi said about LSU. "... Get ready for the upset of the first round."

You can watch Lunardi's reasoning below. Can't see the video? Click here.

Bracketology experts aren't the only ones going with the Bulldogs.

SportsLine's computer simulation, which correctly picked 13-seed Buffalo over four-seed Arizona and 11-seed Loyola-Chicago over six-seed Miami last year, is also going with Yale.

According to CBS Sports, SportsLine's computer model simulated the entire NCAA Tournament 10,000 times to come up with the perfect 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket.

"Both teams also have scoring depth, with seven players in each rotation averaging at least seven points per game," a CBS Sports story said. "However, the Bulldogs are the more effective three-point shooting team, so they can more effectively space the floor. They've also been more successful defensively."

However, other basketball algorithms lean more favorably toward the Tigers.

ESPN.com's bracketology simulation gives LSU an 84 percent chance to beat Yale.

Similarly, FiveThirtyEight gives LSU an 84 percent chance to win round one, a 49 percent chance to reach the Sweet 16 and a 16 percent chance to reach the Elite Eight.

You can read more about LSU's first round matchup here.