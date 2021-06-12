The LSU women's track and field team finished second in the 4x100-meter relay final at the NCAA championships on Saturday evening.
The team of Tonea Marshall, Favour Ofili, Symone Mason and Thelma Davies was in position to take the event with the lead at the top of the home stretch, but Southern California's Twanisha Terry was able to overtake Davies just a few strides from the finish line.
USC won with a time of 42.82 seconds, while LSU was second with a 42.84.
Sufficiently inspired by its victory in the first running event, USC went on to pile up big points and claimed the team title much like LSU's men did Friday night in picking up its first NCAA outdoor championship since 2002.
USC finished with 74 points, 11 better than runner-up Texas A&M. LSU, which was expected to be in the mix for the title as the nation's top-ranked team in the computer-generated ratings index, was sixth with 28½ points.
But after a tough evening in the semifinals Thursday, LSU had just six individuals and a relay team remaining Saturday.
The second-place showing in the relay was as close as the Tigers got to a win Saturday after Marshall, who went into the meet with the second-fastest time this season in the 100-meter hurdles, was scratched from that event.
Marshall apparently tweaked a hamstring running the leadoff leg on the sprint relay and coach Dennis Shaver didn't want to risk running her with the U.S. Olympic trials beginning next weekend.
Ofili returned to finish fourth in the 200 meters with a time of 22.45 seconds, Milan Young took fifth in the 400 hurdles in 56.23 seconds and Abby O'Donoghue tied for seventh in the high jump at 5 feet, 11¼ inches.
Jennings earns All-America honor
Gabbi Jennings, a former First Baptist Christian-Slidell star, earned All-American status with a seventh-place effort in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.
Jennings' time of 9 minutes, 38.24 seconds was a personal record and a school record in the event. It was her second school record in three days as she recorded a time of 9:38.88 in Thursday's semifinals.