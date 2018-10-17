Winners of three of their past four matches, the LSU soccer team travels to No. 18 Tennessee on Thursday in Knoxville, Tenn.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Regal Soccer Stadium as the Tigers (9-5-1, 3-3-1 SEC) face the Vols (10-2-2, 4-2-1).
Tennessee sits three points ahead of the Tigers in the league standings with 13 points, which puts it in sole possession of fifth place in the SEC. The Vols are 4-1-1 in their past six matches with a 6-2-0 at home.
LSU has its highest RPI ranking of the season in the No. 46 spot. LSU’s final three matches are against teams with RPIs of 15 or better. Tennessee’s RPI comes in at No. 14, South Carolina is in the ninth spot and Mississippi State is sitting in 10th place.