A poised dual-threat quarterback who learned under Urban Meyer at Ohio State, Burrow has the most experience of any quarterback on LSU’s roster.
Though he never started at Ohio State, Burrow played in 11 games, completing 29 of 39 passes for 287 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He added 15 rushes for 53 yards — evidence of his ability to keep defenses honest.
Burrow came to Ohio State with that reputation, having rushed for 2,067 yards and 27 touchdowns in three years as a starter at Athens (Ohio) High School.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 214 pounds, Burrow has the size and height you’d expect of a major college quarterback. He is also the son of Ohio University defensive coordinator Jimmy Burrow, and his former coaches have raved about his football IQ.
If there’s a major unknown about Burrow, it’s his lack of experience against the highest level of competition. Most of his reps at Ohio State came in mop-up duty against the likes of UNLV, Bowling Green and Rutgers (Burrow did also get small glimpses of playing time against more powerful teams such as Nebraska and Iowa).
In all, Burrow is an accurate and improvisational quarterback who can bring a different style of play to the field than LSU has been accustomed to lately. Having learned behind the likes of J.T. Barrett, Cardale Jones and Braxton Miller, Burrow has seen successful quarterback play and has been part of a winning program.
If his skills translate from Columbus, Ohio, to Baton Rouge, he should be considered the favorite to win LSU’s quarterback competition — even if he hasn’t had as much time as Brennan, Narcisse or McMillan to learn offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger’s playbook.