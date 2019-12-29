6. Travis Etienne is still rolling

The Jennings, Louisiana product made a name for himself during Clemson's 2018 campaign when he racked up an FBS-leading 24 rushing touchdowns and 26 total touchdowns.

He's mostly backed up the hype in his junior season, compiling 1,932 total yards and 22 touchdowns.

Etienne also proved himself a difference maker in Clemson's Fiesta Bowl victory over Ohio State, scoring 3 total touchdowns in the affair.

In this photo: Clemson running back Travis Etienne scores against Ohio State during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)