LSU and Miami have been infrequent opponents over the years since World War II. First meeting in 1946, the Tigers lead the series 9-3. Sunday’s game marks the first regular-season meeting between the two schools since 1988 and first anywhere since 2005.
Oct. 10, 1958
LSU 41, Miami 0
LSU is 3-0 but not yet respected enough to crack the top 10 when it visits the Orange Bowl. The result is the season’s first statement game, as speedy the Tigers overwhelm the bigger Hurricanes. Warren Rabb passes to Mickey Mangham for LSU’s first-ever two-point conversion under the then new NCAA rule.
Oct. 9, 1965
LSU 34, Miami 27
The Tigers are known through the 1960s and 70s for their defense under coach Charlie McClendon, but this game in the Orange Bowl is a wild, high-scoring affair. The game is the Nelson Stokley show as the quarterback runs for two touchdowns and throws 23 yards to Bubba Jones for a third.
Oct. 14, 1967
Miami 17, LSU 15
LSU trails 17-3 at halftime but rallies with touchdowns on a Stokley-to-Trigger Allen 33-yard pass and a 23-yard Kenny Newfield run. The extra-point try is muffed after the first and the two-point try fails after the second. LSU’s last gasp ends when Stokley is intercepted in the end zone.
Nov. 19, 1988
Miami 44, LSU 3
The Hurricanes blow away LSU in a hurricane. Well, not a hurricane, but a vicious thunderstorm that bends flagpoles behind Tiger Stadium’s south end zone. Miami sprints to a quick 20-0, led by future Saints QB Steve Walsh. LSU coach Ed Orgeron is a first-year graduate assistant under Miami coach Jimmy Johnson.
Dec. 30, 2005
LSU 40, Miami 3
JaMarcus Russell is injured in a 34-14 loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. Four weeks later, back in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl, Matt Flynn turns in a brilliant relief performance. Flynn throws for 196 yards and two touchdowns to earn MVP honors. LSU wins the postgame fight as well.