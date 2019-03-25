ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale was heated when speaking with local radio hosts Jordy Culotta and T-Bob Hebert of 104.5 ESPN Radio's Off The Bench show Monday morning.

During the 8 a.m. hour of their show, Culotta and Hebert asked Vitale, who has been particularly critical of the LSU basketball program and head coach Will Wade, a series of questions about his strong stances.

Wade was suspended indefinitely by the university March 8 after refusing to meet with LSU and NCAA officials in the wake of news stories detailing the contents of his June 2017 phone discussion with Christian Dawkins, during which Wade talked of a "strong-ass offer" for a recruit believed to be current LSU freshman guard Javonte Smart.

During the interview Monday, Vitale took exception to several questions and raised his voice when Culotta used the word hypocrite to describe Vitale's criticism against LSU being harsher than other basketball programs that have been accused of recruiting violations.

"I come on your damn show, but don't you call me a hypocrite," he yelled.

Since the release of Yahoo Sports' wiretap report, Vitale has been one of harshest critics of Wade and the LSU basketball program.

You can see several Tweets from Vitale below.

The @LSUBasketball Tigers r so athletic & talented / too bad playing with a dark cloud over the head due to the inexcusable comments on @FBI wiretap by Coach Wade . Up 38-29 at half — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 23, 2019

A message to all LSU fans / there r many that r saddened / sick of the comments by Wade on a FBI wiretap yes those that r REAL FANS & than there r those that try to justify what he has done by saying oh yeah everyone does it . Pls get REAL / Wade has humiliated / disgraced LSU — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 9, 2019

The simple fact of representing LSU with comments on the FBI tape r grounds to fire Will Wade / an embarrassment to LSU / even if he & claims come out that no cash was actually laid out ! Morally he has violated the code of a contract btw school / coach https://t.co/aupLbTw4GB — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 8, 2019

While speaking Monday morning, Vitale's main sticking point against Wade was due to the FBI wiretap obtained by Yahoo, which Culotta and Hebert responded by asking if Vitale had heard the tape himself.

Vitale did not answer the questions directly.

The interview went for close to 20 minutes with several heated moments.

You can listen to their full interview here.