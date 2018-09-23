Long after the touchdown toss play in the second quarter, and a midfield juke that turned into 16 yards a few minutes before halftime, Clyde Edwards-Helaire recorded the first 100-yard game of his career on a five-yard run up the middle.

No. 6 LSU beat Louisiana Tech 38-21 Saturday night at Tiger Stadium, and by the time the sophomore running back reached his personal milestone, the game was already well in hand.

And why shouldn’t it have been?

Out of LSU’s 25 games under head coach Ed Orgeron, the Tigers are 14-0 when a player records 100 yards rushing. It happened six times in 2016, five in 2017, and now, adding Edwards-Helaire’s 136-yard game against Louisiana Tech, LSU has won three games this season with a 100-yard rusher.

“Every time we gain that many yards rushing,” Orgeron said, “we have a chance of winning.”

Or as senior tight end Foster Moreau put it: “We give those guys the ball and we put Louisiana in their hands.”

It’s a statistic that’s reflective of the program’s past.

Since 2010, LSU is 38-6 (86.3 percent) when a player rushes for 100 yards. Stevan Ridley. Jeremy Hill. Leonard Fournette. Derrius Guice. Now, it’s Edwards-Helaire and Nick Brossette.

And it appears LSU can run willingly. Not out of necessity.

Starting quarterback Joe Burrow threw 34 passes in a 22-21 win over Auburn last week — the most pass attempts by a quarterback in the Orgeron era — and threw eight passes on the game-winning drive.

Burrow threw 28 passes against Louisiana Tech, and LSU’s first play of the game was a wide receiver screen to Justin Jefferson. The pass was dropped, and Brossette rushed for nine yards on the next two plays.

Orgeron said that’s where the adjustment toward the run occurred in the game, and offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger called 46 more run plays.

“Nick started getting hot,” Orgeron said, “and Steve thought he could move the ball.”

LSU’s 218 total rushing yards were the team’s most this season, and Edwards-Helaire and Nick Brossette combined for five rushing touchdowns. It was the most rushing touchdowns LSU had scored in a game since the Tigers beat Texas A&M 54-39 on Nov. 24, 2016.

Brossette recorded a career-high of three rushing touchdowns. Each came on short-yardage situations on the goal line, and two occurred after official review overturned potential scoring plays for Ja’Marr Chase (receiving) and Devin White (fumble recovery).

“I went up to them and I was like, ‘Man, y’all let me take y’all’s touchdowns,’” said Brossette, who ranks 20th nationally with 102.25 rushing yards per game. “We made a joke about it, but we’re all definitely good friends.”

The run game is fairly isolated on Brossette and Edwards-Helaire. Together, they have combined for 617 of LSU’s 685 yards. In other words, the two running backs account for 90 percent of the team’s run game.

The Tigers rushing offense ranks 75th nationally with 169.75 yards per game. It’s the lowest ranking since 2009, when the team ranked 90th with 122.77 rushing yards per game.

Perhaps that figure improves now that Edwards-Helaire has broken out this season. The Catholic High graduate averaged 24 rushing yards per game through the first three games.

“We’ve been waiting for that,” Orgeron said. “We saw it in (preseason) camp. Clyde had a couple injuries in camp, and obviously Nick took the ball by the horns in the first few games. But we thought Clyde was right there with Nick step by step. And I was glad to see him run the ball like he did today.”

Edwards-Helaire (20 carries, 136 yards) and Brossette (23 carries, 78) nearly split playing time equally against Louisiana Tech. Both backs played out of multiple formations: shotgun, I-formation, singleback.

The variance, Edwards-Helaire said, keeps defenses from knowing what’s coming.

“The offense Coach E runs is perfect for, I would say, any back,” Edwards-Helaire said. “Being able to have that contrast with Nick and I is something a lot of coaches don’t have the luxury of. You have a patient back (Brossette) and you have a scatback (Edwards-Helaire). And being able to get them both on the field in any situation is beneficial.”