There was history made Sunday at Alex Box Stadium. For one of the few times, LSU’s historically excellent baseball program found itself on the wrong side of it.
The Ole Miss Rebels bashed their way to an 8-5 victory over the Tigers, completing their first three-game sweep of LSU in Baton Rouge since these schools began playing each other in baseball in 1906.
Ole Miss beat LSU 5-3 and 11-1 Saturday, the first game the completion of a contest suspended Friday night by weather.
Though there’s never a good time to get swept at home, the three losses come at a particularly bad time for LSU (33-18, 14-13 Southeastern Conference). The Tigers, up to No. 9 in one national poll, were solidly in position to at least host an NCAA tournament regional. That possibly now looks shaky at best with a regular season-ending series this week at Vanderbilt followed by the SEC tournament.
The sweep couldn’t have come at a better time for Ole Miss, ranked No. 1 in March but of late finding itself to be projected outside the NCAA field of 64. The Rebels improved to 31-19 and 13-14 and have now won seven straight, including six in a row in SEC play.
As in Saturday’s second game, Ole Miss jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first two innings on Sunday. LSU rallied to tie it 3-3 on a two-run home run by Josh Pearson in the third and a solo blast by Tre' Morgan in the fourth.
But Ole Miss answered with a four-run fifth, keyed by home runs from Kemp Alderman and Peyton Chatagnier for a 7-3 lead.
Trailing 8-5 in the ninth, the Tigers still had a chance as Dylan Crews walked and took third on a single by Morgan. But Tyler McManus, who hit a solo home run in the eighth, struck out to end it.
LSU played the entire weekend without its top hitter, third baseman Jacob Berry. He fractured a finger in pregame warmups on May 6 at Alabama.
The Tigers play at home at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in their home finale against Northwestern State.