NO. 19 TEXAS vs. NO. 7 OKLAHOMA (at Dallas)
11 a.m., Fox
Oklahoma has won 27 of its past 28 games against Big 12 opposition, but Texas, despite its well-documented woes in recent seasons, has played the Sooners pretty tough. Texas has lost the past two games by only five points each after winning by a touchdown in 2015.
NO. 6 NOTRE DAME at NO. 24 VIRGINIA TECH
7 p.m., ABC
Notre Dame is 5-0, but it had to scuffle to win its first three games by a total of 20 points. It appears that the Fighting Irish have hit their stride in the past two weeks and now face a Virginia Tech team that's still smarting from an embarrassing loss to Old Dominion.
NO. 8 AUBURN at MISSISSIPPI STATE
6:30 p.m., ESPN2
This appeared to be a marquee matchup of SEC West powers before the season started, but September troubles have taken some luster off of the contest. Auburn lost at home to LSU and State has come back to earth with a thud on back-to-back losses to Kentucky and Florida.
NO. 13 KENTUCKY at TEXAS A&M
6 p.m., ESPN
Kentucky is going for its first 6-0 start since October 21, 1950 — almost four months after the Korean War broke out. UK running back Benny Snell is the real deal with 127.8 rushing yards a game, but the Cats' defense has allowed just 33 points in their three SEC wins.
FLORIDA STATE at NO. 17 MIAMI
2:30 p.m., ABC
Remember when this slugfest was THE game to watch each season in the ACC? It's far from that these days with FSU falling on hard times. The Seminoles were clubbed by Virginia Tech and Syracuse by more than 20 points each and needed a miracle to slip past Louisville last week.
Sheldon Mickles