The misery didn't end with the sweep.

LSU’s baseball team sat on a bus for four hours Sunday night waiting to fly back to Baton Rouge, but the airline canceled the flight.

So the team, still in the jerseys it wore during Sunday’s 7-6 loss to Texas, drove back to Baton Rouge, a seven-hour trip that didn't end until the Tigers got home at 4:45 a.m. Monday.

“It was a perfect capper to a lousy weekend,” coach Paul Mainieri said.

LSU entered the series with the Longhorns ranked No. 1 in the country, but Texas won all three games. Polls released Monday dropped LSU anywhere from No. 10 to No. 14.

“The morale at 4 o’clock in the morning wasn’t very good,” Mainieri said, laughing. “The guys weren’t real happy last night.”