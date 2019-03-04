LSU Texas Baseball
Buy Now

LSU pitching coach Alan Dunn talks to pitcher Landon Marceaux during Saturday's game against Texas in Austin, Texas. The Tigers lost all three games of their weekend series at Disch-Falk Field.

 Associated Press/Austin American-Statesman photo by Nick Wagner

The misery didn't end with the sweep.

LSU’s baseball team sat on a bus for four hours Sunday night waiting to fly back to Baton Rouge, but the airline canceled the flight.

So the team, still in the jerseys it wore during Sunday’s 7-6 loss to Texas, drove back to Baton Rouge, a seven-hour trip that didn't end until the Tigers got home at 4:45 a.m. Monday.

“It was a perfect capper to a lousy weekend,” coach Paul Mainieri said.

LSU entered the series with the Longhorns ranked No. 1 in the country, but Texas won all three games. Polls released Monday dropped LSU anywhere from No. 10 to No. 14.

“The morale at 4 o’clock in the morning wasn’t very good,” Mainieri said, laughing. “The guys weren’t real happy last night.”

Follow Wilson Alexander on Twitter, @whalexander_.

View comments