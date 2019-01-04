Some things never change.
At least not for the LSU gymnastics team.
D-D Breaux presided over a season opener Friday night for the 42nd year in a row, breaking the Southeastern Conference record for most seasons as a head coach.
Three more banners were dropped from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center catwalk, representing the Tigers’ 2018 accomplishments that were capped by another NCAA Super Six appearance.
And, later in the evening, fourth-ranked LSU’s 196.775-195.650 victory over No. 8 Cal was the Tigers’ 35th consecutive win at home — a streak that began with the 2014 season opener.
There was one change, however.
LSU’s streak of 39 meets with a score of at least 197 was snapped when the Tigers, who needed a 49.500 on floor exercise to keep it going, put up a 49.275 in the final rotation.
It was the first time since Feb. 13, 2016, when LSU scored a 196.800 in a setback at Georgia, that the Tigers failed to hit the magical 197 mark.
But, on what was dubbed as a “Night of Champions,” LSU was ready to wipe the slate clean and renew its quest for an elusive NCAA championship.
That will have to wait until mid-April, but the start wasn’t that bad.
“It was a win,” Breaux said. “The big thing was a lot of our kids had success on their first time in the lineup. The streak ending is disappointing, but it had to end sometime. Maybe we’ll start a new one.”
It also was of little consequence to All-American Sarah Finnegan, who was there as a wide-eyed freshman the night the lengthy streak began.
“We don’t have a certain score set for our goal for every meet,” Finnegan said. “We just make sure we do our best. If we make a mistake, we don’t want to keep digging ourselves a hole, and we push to the end.”
She did her part in taking the all-around, winning the beam and floor exercise titles with identical scores of 9.950 for a 39.675 total. Teammate Kennedi Edney was second at 39.300.
It was also a huge night for junior McKenna Kelley.
After sitting out the entire 2018 season with a torn Achilles tendon, Kelley delighted 10,788 fans in the PMAC when she produced a score of 9.90 on floor exercise.
It was the largest opening-night crowd in program history.
They were just some of the highlights for the Tigers, who are aiming for redemption after a fourth-place finish in the NCAA Super Six finals last April. That came after back-to-back runner-up finishes at nationals.
“Overall, it was a great night,” Breeaux said. “The crowd was the biggest we’ve had for an opener, and the athletes competed with a lot of energy and enthusiasm.”
Like Finnegan, Lexie Priessman kicked off her final season as a member of the LSU program in style.
Priessman, who’s had nine surgeries to keep her career going, opened up on the first rotation of the night — the vault — with a 9.90 score to win the event.
But the vault was likely where LSU’s streak of 197s ended. Sarah Edwards and Ruby Harrold had falls and recorded scores of 9.350 and 9.250, respectively.
LSU had to count the 9.350, but Harrold made up for it by winning bars with a 9.925. Edwards also rebounded nicely with a 9.850 on floor.
When the meet got under way, Breaux officially broke a tie with legendary Kentucky basketball coach Adolph Rupp and South Carolina men’s soccer coach Mark Berson as the longest-tenured head coach in any SEC sport.
Rupp and Berson, who is active, are tied for second with 41 seasons each.
“It did, it felt special,” Breaux said when asked if this one felt any different. “But longevity is just a number. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to stay here this long.”
Results
Team
No. 4 LSU 196.775, No. 8 Cal 195.650
Vault — Cal 49.050, LSU 48.825. Bars — LSU 49.350, Cal 49.125. Beam — LSU 49.325, Cal 48.525. Floor exercise — 49.275, Cal 48.950.
Individual
(Event winners and all LSU scores)
Vault: 1, Lexie Priessman, LSU, 9.90. 2, Sarah Finnegan, LSU, 9.875. 3, tie, Julianna Cannamela, LSU, and Kennedi Edney, LSU, 9.850. 5, Sarah Edwards, LSU, 9.350. 6, Ruby Harrold, LSU, 9.250.
Bars: 1, Ruby Harrold, LSU, 9.925. 2, tie, Kennedi Edney, LSU, and Sarah Finnegan, LSU, 9.90. 4, Sami Durante, LSU, 9.850. 5, Lexie Priessman, LSU, 9.775. 6, Bridget Dean, 9.750.
Beam: 1, Sarah Finnegan, LSU, 9.950. 2, Reagan Campbell, LSU, 9.875. 3, Sami Durante, LSU, 9.850. 4, tie, Kennedi Edney, LSU, and Christina Desiderio, LSU, 9.825. 6, Bridget Dean, LSU, 9.775.
Floor exercise: 1, Sarah Finnegan, LSU, 9.950. 2, McKenna Kelley, LSU, 9.90. 3, tie, Sarah Edwards, LSU, and Ruby Harrold, LSU, 9.850. 5, Kennedi Edney, LSU, 9.725. 6, Christina Desiderio, LSU, 9.250.
All-around: 1, Sarah Finnegan, LSU, 39.675. 2, Kennedi Edney, LSU, 39.300.