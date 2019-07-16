Seven former LSU athletes have been elected to the school's athletic hall of fame, the university announced Tuesday morning.
The 2019 induction class, which was chosen by the LSU Athletic Hall of Fame Election Board, includes NCAA track and field champion Walter Davis, Olympic wrestling gold medalist Kevin Jackson, All-American linebacker Bradie James, All-American baseball infielder Jason Williams, NCAA gymnastics champion Susan Jackson, All-American softball infielder Ashlee Ducote and All-American women's golfer Meredith Duncan.
"Those in the hall represent the very best of LSU Athletics as students, as athletes and as all-around contributors to this university and its great history," LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said in a statement. "We are so proud to welcome this new class."
Davis, who competed in track at LSU from 2000 to 2002, won six NCAA individual titles as a long jumper, triple jumper and sprinter, and he competed three times in the Olympics for the United States. He was named the 2002 National Track & Field Athlete of the Year and the 2002 SEC Male Athlete of the Year.
Kevin Jackson was named an All-American three times as a wrestler at LSU from 1984 to 1986, just before the university discontinued the program. He finished his career at Iowa State in 1987, when he finished NCAA national runner-up.
Jackson won the gold medal at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, Spain.
James, a 2002 first-team All-American linebacker, set the LSU record for most tackles in a season (54), and he had a 10-year NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans.
Williams helped LSU win two College World Series titles in 1993 and 1996, playing third base and shortstop, and he played four seasons in the Cincinnati Reds' minor league system from 1997 to 2000.
Susan Jackson was named National Gymnast of the Year in 2010, when she was also named 2010 SEC Female Athlete of the Year. She was a four-time, first-team All-American, and she won an individual NCAA championship in the all-around, the balance beam and the vault.
Ducote led the LSU softball program to its first-ever Top 5 ranking during her career, and she was a first-team All-American in 1999 and 2000. Ducote was also voted SEC Player of the Year in 2000.
Duncan, who has played on the LPGA Tour since 2004, had 22 Top 10 finished during her LSU career, when she was named a first-team All-American in 2002.