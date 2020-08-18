Coach Ed Orgeron made a point Tuesday to mention sophomore defensive back Cordale Flott.

As an LSU assistant communications director opened Orgeron’s virtual press conference to questions at the end of an opening statement, Orgeron interrupted. He had forgotten Flott’s name while listing LSU’s starting cornerbacks.

“Excuse me,” Orgeron said. "Excuse me. One guy I forgot to mention is starting at cornerback is Cordale Flott.”

With that, Orgeron began answering questions about preseason practice. But Orgeron made sure Flott didn’t go overlooked. Flott has pushed for playing time throughout the offseason, and he will likely start at either cornerback or nickel this fall.

“Cordale has had a tremendous camp and a tremendous summer,” Orgeron said.

Flott played in 14 games his freshman year. He started once, when nickel Kary Vincent Jr. played sparingly against Ole Miss because of an injury. Flott finished his first season with 15 tackles and four passes defended.

This year, Flott already appeared in line for more playing time because LSU needed to fill one cornerback position. Then Vincent opted out of his senior year, opening another spot in the secondary.

While sophomore Derek Stingley Jr. has entrenched himself at one cornerback position, Flott and freshman Elias Ricks will compete for the other spot. If Ricks, a five-star recruit who enrolled early, earns the position, Flott would play nickel.

Sophomore Jay Ward, redshirt freshman Raydarious Jones and freshman Dwight McGlothern could also earn playing time at cornerback.