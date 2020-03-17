The Southeastern Conference on Tuesday afternoon canceled all athletic competition for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic calendar in response to the continued spread of coronavirus.

The SEC canceled all regular season games, remaining championship events, spring football games and pro days throughout the conference.

The league had previously suspended all competition until April 15, leaving the status of spring games and pro days unclear.

LSU was scheduled to play its spring football game on April 18 at Southern’s A.W. Mumford Stadium. Its spring sports seasons have officially ended.

"This is a difficult day for all of us, and I am especially disappointed for our student-athletes," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. "The health and well-being of our entire conference community is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we continue to monitor developments and information about the COVID-19 virus."

Athletic activities within the SEC such as practices, meetings and recruiting will remain suspended until at least April 15, a measure the conference took last Friday.

The league said member schools will continue to provide academic assistance, medical care, housing and food to student-athletes who have not gone home.

The SEC will give full ticket refunds for the conference softball and baseball tournaments by March 31 to those who bought tickets from the league or one of its member schools.