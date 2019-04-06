STARKVILLE, Miss. — On the brink of losing the first two games of its series with Mississippi State, the No. 7 LSU softball team rallied for a 10-9 victory Saturday.
Amber Serrett's two-run home run in the top of the seventh gave the Tigers (32-8, 10-4 Southeastern Conference) the lead, and Shelbi Sunseri extinguished a threat in the bottom of the seventh to earn her fourth save.
LSU actually had a big lead early, thanks to Shemiah Sanchez's three-run home run in the first inning. The Tigers stretched the advantage to 6-1 on Amanda Doyle's RBI double in the third.
But the Bulldogs (24-13, 3-8) came back, getting two two-run home runs from Mia Davidson, first in the third inning and then in the sixth for an 8-7 lead. Kat Moore added a solo home run in the sixth to make it 9-7.
Doyle led off the seventh with a home run to make the lead 9-8, and Michaela Schlattman doubled to set the table for Serrett's heroics. In the bottom of the inning, Sunseri relieved Kara Goff after a one-out double and got the next two batters to secure victory.
Doyle finished 3 for 4. Serrett and Schlattman, who also had a solo home run, both were 2 for 4. Goff (2-0) earned her second career win with an inning of scoreless relief.
The final game of the series is at 1 p.m. Sunday. The game will stream live on the WatchESPN app and will be tape delayed on ESPNU at 3 p.m.