A second player in a week has announced that he is de-committing from LSU to re-open his recruitment.
Four-star defensive end Alec Bryant announced on Twitter Sunday afternoon that he is de-committing from the Tigers' 2020 recruiting class.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Texas native once pushed LSU to the top recruiting class ranking in the nation when he first committed to LSU in February, and Bryant now joins Live Oak's Jalen Lee as the second player to de-commit from LSU's recruiting class within the past week.
Lee, a four-star defensive tackle, announced that he was re-opening his recruitment on Thursday.
"I will be decommitting from LSU and reopening my recruitment," Bryant posted on Twitter Sunday afternoon.
I WILL BE DECOMMITING FROM LSU AND REOPENING MY RECRUITMENT— Alec Bryant™️ (@ABXCII) November 24, 2019
Bryant, the nation's No. 13 weak-side defensive end, according to 247Sports, also holds offers from Oklahoma, Oregon and Nebraska.
LSU now has 23 recruits committed to its 2020 class, two short of the maximum it can sign, and the class ranks No. 2 nationally behind Clemson.
The Tigers still have three defensive ends committed to the class, which includes Baltimore's Demon Clowney (No. 7 weak-side DE), Georgia's BJ Ojulari (No. 9 WDE) and Garden City Community College's Ali Gaye (No. 2 JUCO DE).
The early signing period begins on Dec. 19 and ends on Dec. 21.