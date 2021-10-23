Score by quarters
LSU 7 0 0 10 — 17
Ole Miss 0 17 14 0 — 31
First quarter
LSU: Tyrion Davis-Price 1 run at 8:29 (Cade York kick). DRIVE: 9 plays, 90 yards, 4:33. KEY PLAYS: Max Johnson 14-yard pass to Jack Bech on third-and-3 to the LSU keeps the drive alive. Johnson 44 pass to Trey Palmer to the Ole Miss 21. Davis-Price 7 run to the 14. Johnson 9 pass to Malik Nabers to the 5. TIGERS 7, REBELS 0.
Second quarter
OLE MISS: Caden Costa 43 field goal at 10:44. DRIVE: 13-74-5:07. KEY PLAYS: Snoop Conner starts the drive with runs of 9, 13 and 23 yards on consecutive plays to get the ball out to the Ole Miss 46. Pass interference call on Sage Ryan puts the ball on the LSU 40. Jerrion Ealy 11 run to the 29. Matt Corral 8 run on third-and-1 to the 12 extends the drive. TIGERS 7, REBELS 3.
OLE MISS: Casey Kelly 2 pass from Corral at 3:12 (Costa kick). DRIVE: 7-63-3:11. KEY PLAYS: On the first play of the drive, wide receiver Dontario Drummond pulls up on an end around and completes a 19-yard pass to Corral to the LSU 44. Conner 22 run to the 22. Ealy 29 run to the 2. REBELS 10, TIGERS 7.
OLE MISS: Corral 3 run at 0:15 (Costa kick). DRIVE: 9-80-2:05. KEY PLAYS: Corral 11 pass to Jahcour Pearson on third-and-4 nets a first down at the Ole Miss 37. Corral 27 pass to Drummond to the LSU 35. Corral 18 pass to Miles Battle to the 11. REBELS 17, TIGERS 7.
Third quarter
OLE MISS: Henry Parrish Jr. 5 run at 8:59 (Costa kick). DRIVE: 10-66-4:11. KEY PLAYS: Corral starts the drive with a 34-yard pass to Parrish to the LSU 32. Conner 13 run on third-and-12 to the 21 extends the drive. REBELS 24, TIGERS 7.
OLE MISS: Ealy 36 run at 2:27 (Costa kick). DRIVE: 6-62-2:41. KEY PLAYS: Corral 12 pass to Jadon Jackson to midfield. Conner 9 run to the LSU 41. Conner 7 run to the 34. REBELS 31, TIGERS 7.
Fourth quarter
LSU: York 47 field goal at 7:28. DRIVE: 14-51-4:37. KEY PLAYS: Garrett Nussmeier 11 pass to Jack Bech on third-and-10 keeps the drive going at the LSU 43. Nussmeier 23 pass to Jontre Kirklin to the Ole Miss 34. Corey Kiner 11 run to the 13. REBELS 31, TIGERS 10.
LSU: Nabers 9 pass from Nussmeier at 3:55 (York kick). DRIVE: 6-80-2:00. KEY PLAYS: Nussmeier 11 pass to Jaray Jenkins to the LSU 31. Nussmeier 7 pass to Bech and 15-yard personal foul penalty moves the ball to the Ole Miss 47. Nussmeier 33 pass to Brian Thomas Jr. to the Ole Miss 9. REBELS 31, tigers 17.
FINAL SCORE: Ole Miss 31, LSU 17
RECORDS: LSU 4-4, 2-3 SEC; Ole Miss 6-1, 3-1 SEC
ATTENDANCE: 64,523 (paid)
NEXT GAME: at Alabama, Nov. 6, kickoff/network TBA
Sheldon Mickles