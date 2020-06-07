LSU forward Courtese Cooper was arrested over the weekend near his hometown in Illinois, and was booked with one count of possession of a controlled substance.
He was booked at 5:12 a.m. Saturday and was released later in the day at 12:16 p.m. after posting $300 bond, a spokesman for the DuPage County Jail told The Advocate. He was arrested by the police in Glendale Heights, which is roughly 15 miles from his hometown of Elgin.
Cooper was listed Sunday morning as an inmate who had been released within the last 24 hours, according to court records.
LSU is aware of the arrest and has suspended Cooper indefinitely from the team, citing athletic department policy.
Cooper, 21, has been a part of the LSU basketball team for two seasons after transferring in from Triton College, a junior college in a suburb of Chicago.
Cooper redshirted during the 2018-19 season. As a sophomore in 2019-20, he played in 11 games, averaging 1.1 points and 1.7 rebounds in those contests, playing 5.6 minutes per game.
Cooper was not among the LSU players who declared for the NBA draft earlier this offseason.