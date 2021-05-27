Florida State’s Cassidy Davis hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning for the game’s only run as the Seminoles took the first game of the super regional against LSU 1-0 at Tiger Park Thursday.
The teams meet again at 6 p.m. Friday with LSU needing a victory to force a deciding Game 3 Saturday.
Kathryn Sandercock (24-2) allowed LSU only three baserunners and two hits, outdueling LSU’s Shelbi Sunseri (11-7), who gave up six hits and struck out three.
The Seminoles broke the scoreless deadlock in the sixth when Sydney Sherrill and Kalei Harding led off with singles to put runners at the corners. Sunseri got Elizabeth Mason on a pop-up to third base but Davis lifted a fly ball to medium right field. Taryn Antoine made a strong throw home but Sherrill got in just ahead of Morgan Cummins’ tag.
LSU had a chance in the seventh, getting the tying run to second on a leadoff single by Ciara Briggs and a groundout by Taylor Pleasants. But Amanda Doyle hit a line drive right to Sherrill at third and Georgia Clark grounded out to second to end the game.
Sandercock held LSU hitless and faced the minimum through three innings, but LSU had a threat in the fourth. Aliyah Andrews led off with a line drive single to center field and Ciara Briggs moved her to second with a perfect sacrifice bunt.
Pleasants gave the fans a thrill when she hit a deep drive to left center that Dani Morgan caught near the warning track as Andrews moved to third. Doyle then hit a looping line drive to right field that Harding at first misjudged before coming in to make a diving catch and prevent a run from scoring.