The Cole Tracy donations have intensified.

LSU fans have been sending Assumption College more donations out of gratitude for their football team's graduate transfer place-kicker ever since Tracy kicked the game-winning, 42-yard field goal to beat Auburn 22-21 on Saturday.

Before that game, the private liberal arts college in Worcester, Massachusetts, had received seven donations totaling more than $500 from people who had filled in Tracy's name in the school's online donation portal, which includes a section where donors can make their gift "In honor of ..."

Additional comments tipped off that the donors were Tiger fans: "Thanks for sending us Cole!" one said.

More donations started to roll in late Saturday night, said Tim Stanton, Assumption's vice president of institutional advancement.

By 3 p.m. Monday, the Division II university had received an additional 50 donations totaling more than $3,000. Some donations were coming in at $42 — the distance of Tracy's game-winner — and others were for $42.36, accounting for Tracy's No. 36 jersey number.

Stanton said he shared the donation total with Assumption's president, Francesco Cesareo, Monday afternoon, and together, they couldn't believe how much the unique capital campaign had snowballed.

Stanton had previously said Assumption was considering naming its goal post at Multi-Sport Stadium after Tracy.

"If this keeps up," Stanton said he told Cesareo, "maybe we'll be able to name the field after this kid!"

Tracy owns every field goal record at Assumption from the seasons he played for the Greyhounds, including most made field goals in a game (six), a single season (27) and a career (58). Tracy went 27 of 29 last season, when he recorded the program's longest field goal (53).

In 2017, he was awarded the Fred Mitchell Award, which is given to the top kicker in FCS, Division II, Division III and NJCAA.

Tracy has made 8 of 9 (88.9 percent) field goals in three games at LSU, and his 54-yarder against Miami tied a school record.

Tracy was being interviewed Monday afternoon at Tiger Stadium and said he had no idea how much more money was coming in.

"I hope there's some more," Tracy said. "I made sure to tell Mr. Stanton, 'That money better go to the football program.'"

Stanton said that's exactly where the money will go, and at this rate, the university might be able to renovate Multi-Sport Stadium's field turf.

”We’re extremely appreciative," Stanton said. "This is wonderful. It couldn’t happen to a better kid."