After two one-run LSU wins over Ole Miss to open their softball series, the Rebels avoided the sweep Saturday with a 9-4 victory in eight innings at Tiger Park.
Although the Tigers (21-12, 6-6 SEC) won two of three games from the Rebels, it was a tough way to end the series as Ole Miss scored five runs in the top of the eighth.
“It is frustrating without question,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “I think we didn’t execute some things. At times it would have led to us winning. But I still think we played well this weekend. I think we definitely have something to build on.”
With the score tied at 2-2 after four innings, Ole Miss regained the lead in the fifth on RBIs from Jessica Puk and Sydney Gutierrez.
LSU added single runs in the fifth and sixth to tie the game at 4-4, which it stood until the Rebels' five-run eighth. Sydney Gutierrez hit a solo homer and Paige Smith followed with a three-run shot, her second of the day, to highlight the outburst.
Autumn Gillespie put the Rebels (22-13, 6-6) ahead early with a solo homer in the first. Smith added a solo shot in the third to give Ole Miss a 2-0 lead.
It was a slow start for the Tigers offense as 11 of their first 12 batters were retired. The Tigers finally got on the board in the fourth on Raeleen Gutierrez's two-run double to tie the game at 2-2.
Gutierrez finished with three doubles.
“(Gutierrez) is a great hitter; we just need to get her more at-bats,” Torina said of the freshman. “I think getting her consistent at bats is going to be really good for us.”
LSU's Amanda Doyle, who went 2 for 4, said Gutierrez has been coming on of late.
“She’s been working super hard so I’m really proud of her,” Doyle said. “Every single time she was up to bat we knew she was going to put her best swing on the ball and it definitely paid off today.”
LSU starter Maribeth Gorsuch went four innings, giving up three earned runs on four hits with five strikeouts. Shelbi Sunseri (6-4) went 3⅔ innings and suffered the loss. Sunseri gave up six runs (one earned) on seven hits with two strikeouts.
Next up for LSU is a home game against Louisiana Tech at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
“I think we’re continuing to grow and doing a lot of things well,” Torina said. “We have Louisiana Tech on Tuesday night, and that will be a good opportunity for us to keep working, keep building, keep having consistent at-bats, making quality pitches and having solid defense.”