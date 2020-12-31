LSU senior defensive tackle Neil Farrell announced late Thursday night that he will return for another year of eligibility.
Farrell, who played in all 10 games in 2020, was LSU's 11th leading tackler with 25 tackles, 2½ tackles for loss and a sack. The Mobile, Alabama, native started in six games and is a major return for LSU and its defensive line.
All seniors are eligible to return for an extra year of eligibility, due to an NCAA waiver that was passed for seniors due to the coronavirus pandemic, and LSU coach Ed Orgeron has said that he is actively re-recruiting players to return for another season.
Farrell was the second player to announce his return on Thursday, joining starting defensive end Ali Gaye, a junior who was eligible to leave early for the NFL draft.
Much of Orgeron's focus was on the offensive line, and, already, starting center Liam Shanahan announced last week on social media that he intends to return for another season.
Starting wide receiver Racey McMath and tight end/fullback Tory Carter have both since declared for the NFL draft.
McMath, a 6-foot-3, 224-pound senior, already has professional representation and has accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl in Mobile on Jan. 30.