LSU vs. Kentucky 2
Photo courtesy Grace Bradley, UK Athletics.

LSU finishes its weekend series Sunday against Kentucky with a chance to sweep the three-game set. Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.

WHEN: Noon CT Sunday

WHERE: Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Ky

TV: None

ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU and Kentucky are unranked, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

RECORDS: LSU is 20-11, 3-8 SEC. Kentucky is 19-9, 5-6.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Fr. RHP Blake Money (1-0, 4.91 ERA, 18.1 IP, 6 BB, 19 SO); UK – So. RHP Zack Lee (2-2, 4.18 ERA, 28.0 IP, 7 BB, 24 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: The big question entering this game was who starts. With a chance to sweep the series, the Tigers chose freshman right-handers Blake Money, who will make his first career start. Money allowed three runs over a career-high 4 2/3 innings last week after Jaden Hill left with his UCL injury. LSU hopes he can last four or five innings. Regardless of how long he pitches, Money needs to give LSU a chance.

