No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 3 Georgia
7 p.m., CBS
The second top-10 matchup of the season will serve as the rematch of their 2017 classic played in the shadows of Touchdown Jesus in South Bend. The lead changed hands three times in the final 19½ minutes and the game wasn't decided until a Notre Dame fumble with 87 seconds left.
No. 8 Auburn at No. 17 Texas A&M
2:30 p.m., CBS
With both teams facing daunting schedules later in the season, this game looms large even though it's the SEC opener for the Tigers and Aggies. After this one, Auburn has four games against teams currently in the top 10, while Auburn is the first of four top-10 foes for A&M.
No. 11 Michigan at No. 13 Wisconsin
11 a.m., Fox
After struggling to beat Army in overtime, Michigan had a week off to figure things out offensively. The Wolverines better have because they're taking on a Wisconsin defense that has given up a total of three points in its past three games — with two shutouts to start this season.
Oklahoma State at No. 12 Texas
6:30 p.m., ABC
This one is a defensive coordinator's worst nightmare with both offenses capable of hanging half a hundred points on the scoreboard. Oklahoma State averages 49.3 points and 547.0 total yards, while Texas puts up 43.7 points and 497.7 total yards a game. First one to 50 wins?
Kentucky at Mississippi State
3 p.m., SEC Network
Both teams try to rebound after suffering their first defeat last week — in similar excruciating fashion. Kentucky held an 11-point lead with 13 minutes left, but saw it slip away in a 29-21 loss to Florida, while State was stung by two fourth-quarter TDs and fell to Kansas State 31-24.
