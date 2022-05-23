LSU will face the winner of Tuesday's Auburn-Kentucky game on Wednesday night to open the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama.
The Tigers and Wildcats are slated to be the fourth game on Tuesday with the time to be determined after previous games conclude. LSU will face the winner on Wednesday in the same fashion.
Kentucky defeated Auburn, 2-1, in a three-game series this weekend, but comes into the tournament as the dark-horse 12-seed, facing the Tigers for the fourth time in a week.
The Wildcats (30-24, 12-18) have made a surprising late surge to earn them a spot in the conference tournament, most notably taking two games from No. 1 overall Tennessee in Lexington on May 5-7. It has now won four series against Top 20 opponents, tied for the most top 10 wins in the SEC, and has five victories vs. RPI top five opponents.
The Wildcats have experienced a lot of their success on the mound behind relief pitcher Tyler Guilfoil, who finished off the final game of the Auburn series on Saturday and earned First-Team All-SEC honors by league coaches.
1.57 earned run average and five saves in 46.0 innings while striking out nearly 15 batters per nine innings and holding opposing hitters to a .149 batting average, through his 35 1/3 SEC innings, he holds a 1.27 ERA.
Chase Estep has received three weekly honors by SEC, Perfect Game and Collegiate baseball this season for his performance at the plate. So far this year, he is batting .311 for 13 home runs, 15 doubles and one triple.
LSU dropped its second home SEC series, 2-1, to the Tigers (37-18, 16-13) earlier this season, and now Auburn is No. 7 in the RPI standings.
Auburn is led by Co-SEC Player of the Year, Sonny DiChiara, who leads the the conference with a .782 slugging percentage, .561 on-base percentage and walks (62). For most of the season, DiChiara was the conference's home run leader, and has currently fallen to No. 7 with 17 home runs. The senior transfer from Samford is from Hoover, Alabama, and currently batting .382 this season.
After falling to Ole Miss to open the season, Auburn captured series wins over Texas A&M, LSU, Vanderbilt and South Carolina, but has faltered some of the way.
After a series loss to Mississippi State in mid-April, it did manage an 8-6 victory over Tennessee in Knoxville in late April, despite dropping the series.
But more recently, the Tigers have gone 4-7 in the month of May, losing 2-1 to both Arkansas and Kentucky while also capturing two games from Alabama (third was a no-contest).