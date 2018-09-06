Four key facts to know as LSU hosts Southeastern in the Tigers' season opener Saturday.
1
Previous meetings between LSU and Southeastern, which came back in 1949.
13
Double-digit victories for Ed Orgeron among the 16 wins he's recorded with LSU.
15
Points by Cole Tracy vs. Miami, the fourth-highest total by a kicker in LSU history.
29
Consecutive wins for LSU against in-state foes; the last loss was to Tulane in 1982.
