Four key facts to know as LSU hosts Southeastern in the Tigers' season opener Saturday.

1

Previous meetings between LSU and Southeastern, which came back in 1949.

13

Double-digit victories for Ed Orgeron among the 16 wins he's recorded with LSU.

15

Points by Cole Tracy vs. Miami, the fourth-highest total by a kicker in LSU history.

29

Consecutive wins for LSU against in-state foes; the last loss was to Tulane in 1982.