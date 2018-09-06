Miami LSU Football

Thirteen of the 16 wins recorded by Ed Orgeron as LSU's head coach have been by double-digit margins going into Saturday night's game with Southeastern Louisiana.

Four key facts to know as LSU hosts Southeastern in the Tigers' season opener Saturday.

1

Previous meetings between LSU and Southeastern, which came back in 1949.

13

Double-digit victories for Ed Orgeron among the 16 wins he's recorded with LSU.

15

Points by Cole Tracy vs. Miami, the fourth-highest total by a kicker in LSU history.

29

Consecutive wins for LSU against in-state foes; the last loss was to Tulane in 1982.

 

