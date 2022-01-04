After his team misfired on 23 of 29 shots from beyond the 3-point arc in a loss at Auburn in its most recent outing, Will Wade promised better shot selection in Tuesday night’s showdown with Kentucky.

Indeed, LSU shot the ball better.

No. 16 Kentucky was even better from the field — especially in the second half — and almost knocked out No. 21 LSU before the Tigers did what they've done best this season.

Down by nine points with 13:05 to play in the game, LSU held Kentucky to 10 points the rest of the way and the Tigers did enough on the offensive end for a 65-60 win before an excited Pete Maravich Assembly Center crowd.

On the night the LSU Athletic Department named the court after legendary coach Dale Brown, who won 448 games at the school, a longtime nemesis threatened to spoil the celebration with a strong start to the second half.

Shortly after Brown addressed the fans at halftime, Kentucky, which shot just 33.3% in the first half in going 1 of 11 from long range, found the mark.

Kentucky (11-3, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) drained three 3-point attempts in a row and five of its first six in the second half, quickly erasing a 35-30 halftime deficit and putting LSU (13-1, 2-0 SEC) in a bind.

But after taking a 50-41 lead on Kellan Grady’s fourth 3-point basket of the half and Davion Mintz’s two baskets from beyond the arc, Kentucky went cold as LSU ramped up the defense.

The Tigers outscored the Wildcats 24-10 the remainder of the game to get back in the win column after having its 12-game winning streak snapped by Auburn.

LSU battled back on a pair of 3-pointers each by Eric Gaines and Darius Days and Tari Eason went inside for a basket with 2:35 to play to cap a 20-2 run after Kentucky went on a 6-minute, 20-second scoring drought.

After Kentucky tried to come back late on seven points by Mintz, taking advantage of some sloppiness on LSU’s part, the Tigers’ defense came up big again late to secure the win.

Kentucky cut it to 61-60 on a 3-pointer by Mintz and another two-point basket with 26.7 seconds left when LSU turned two steals into dunks by Eason with 14.4 seconds left and Xavier Pinson with 6.7 seconds remaining to seal the victory.

Eason led LSU with 13 points, while Pinson had 11 and Brandon Murray, who missed the Auburn game with a hamstring injury, had 10 before fouling out with 1:52 remaining.

Days had seven rebounds to go with nine points and Mwani Wilkinson and Eason had six each as LSU battled Kentucky, which led the nation in rebounding margin, to a 39-39 draw on the backboards.

Mintz led Kentucky with 16 points, while Jacob Toppin had 14 and Grady 13.

Leading scorer Oscar Tshiebwe was held to eight points, but the nation’s leading rebounder with 15.2 per game, pulled down 13 of his team’s 39.

Kentucky, the SEC’s preseason favorite, almost survived even though it lost star point guard Sahvir Wheeler less than four minutes into the contest.

The 5-foot-9 Wheeler crashed into 6-11 LSU center Efton Reid, who was setting a screen on a fastbreak opportunity, and was helped from the floor not to return.