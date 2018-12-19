The wins keep coming for LSU recruiting.
The Tigers capped off a successful early signing day Wednesday night with a commitment for the class of 2020 -- four star defensive tackle CamRon Jackson committed to play at LSU. Ed Orgeron offered Jackson a scholarship in April.
Ed Orgeron didn't talk future national championships Wednesday night.
"My family & I have decided. I'm staying home," Jackson tweeted making his commitment announcement.
MY FAMILY & I HAVE DECIDED— CamRon Jackson (@CamJackson72) December 20, 2018
I’M STAYING HOME
100% COMMITTED#GEAUXTIGERS 🐯💜💛 pic.twitter.com/8Npt9Z20fi
The Haynesville High junior is the 19th ranked defensive tackle and 13th ranked Louisiana prospect in the class of 2020 according to 247Sports. The recruiting site gives the 6-foot-5-inch, 271 pound Jackson a composite score of .9060.
Jackson follows in the footsteps of Haynesville teammate Joseph Evans, a defensive tackle who signed with the Tigers during the early signing period Wednesday.
Can't see video below? Click here.
Other schools that were hot after Jackson and offered a scholarship include Alabama, Florida, Louisiana Tech, Mississippi State, Rutgers and Texas A&M. Jackson joins seven other four star 2020 commits for the Tigers, including wide receivers Kayshon Boutte and Darin Turner and quarterback Max Johnson.
Nearly a week after the regular season ended, LSU picked up a commitment from a highly rated quarterback.
The top Louisiana football recruit of the 2020 class, Westgate High wide receiver, Kayshon Boutte, announced his commitment to LSU on Twitter …