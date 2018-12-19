The wins keep coming for LSU recruiting.

The Tigers capped off a successful early signing day Wednesday night with a commitment for the class of 2020 -- four star defensive tackle CamRon Jackson committed to play at LSU. Ed Orgeron offered Jackson a scholarship in April.

"My family & I have decided. I'm staying home," Jackson tweeted making his commitment announcement.

MY FAMILY & I HAVE DECIDED

I’M STAYING HOME

100% COMMITTED#GEAUXTIGERS 🐯💜💛 pic.twitter.com/8Npt9Z20fi — CamRon Jackson (@CamJackson72) December 20, 2018

The Haynesville High junior is the 19th ranked defensive tackle and 13th ranked Louisiana prospect in the class of 2020 according to 247Sports. The recruiting site gives the 6-foot-5-inch, 271 pound Jackson a composite score of .9060.

Jackson follows in the footsteps of Haynesville teammate Joseph Evans, a defensive tackle who signed with the Tigers during the early signing period Wednesday.

Other schools that were hot after Jackson and offered a scholarship include Alabama, Florida, Louisiana Tech, Mississippi State, Rutgers and Texas A&M. Jackson joins seven other four star 2020 commits for the Tigers, including wide receivers Kayshon Boutte and Darin Turner and quarterback Max Johnson.

