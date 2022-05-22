Dressed in gold, the LSU Tigers captured an unexpected three-game sweep over the Vanderbilt Commodores this weekend, putting themselves back in the conversation for a national seed in the NCAA tournament.
LSU, seeded fourth in the SEC tournament in Hoover, Alabama, will face the winner of the Auburn-Kentucky game on Wednesday evening to cap off the day’s first games of the double elimination round.
Maybe it was the jerseys that sparked new life in a team that had just dropped 21 spots in the RPI standings after being swept by Ole Miss at home last weekend. The Tigers wore the “Championship Golds” through the series at Vanderbilt, reminiscent of the eight-game winning streak that led to the 1996 National Championship, 23-game winning streak in 2008 and the 2009 National Championship win.
“It’s not so much the gold, but the history behind them as they’re called, ‘Championship Golds,’ and my thought is: we’re in championship baseball. I would probably have some unhappy players if I decided to change it,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said.
Regardless, the Tigers rebounded by collecting a midweek win over Northwestern State and sweeping No. 3 Vanderbilt to lift its No. 36 ranking to No. 23. To host a regional, LSU has to be considered one of the top 16 teams in the nation, and a couple wins in Hoover could put them in the conversation.
But not only did the Tigers rebound this weekend — they also made history in Nashville.
Following a midweek seven-inning defeat of the Demons, where the Tigers tied the NCAA record for hit by pitches, LSU grabbed its first-ever three-game sweep on Vanderbilt’s turf.
The Tigers scored 42 runs through the three-game series, the most runs ever given up in Tim Corbin’s 19 years as head coach of the Commodores. The last time Vanderbilt gave up more than that in a three-game series was in May 1999, where it lost three games to Alabama by a combined 45 runs: 9-3, 22-13, 14-5.
“We're just taking one game at a time, just really trying to win the day, win the pitch, win the inning and it worked in our favor today,” second-baseman Cade Doughty said after his two home runs and three RBIs in Thursday’s 13-2 victory.
The performance stood in stark contrast to the weekend before, when the Tigers struggled to get their offense off the ground against the Rebels — batting .196 for nine runs. Against Vanderbilt, LSU batted .356 for 42 runs.
Center fielder Dylan Crews, who blasted his first of four home runs that weekend on Thursday, said the team knew what was at stake to bring a regional back to Baton Rouge.
“We know we’ve got to do something special this weekend,” Crews said.
Johnson’s mantra of keeping opponents nameless and faceless, while also wiping the slate clean continued the Monday following the Ole Miss loss. There wasn’t much to be learned — nor changes to be made.
“I tell them, 'You don't have to be sick to get better,' ” Johnson said. “It's late in the year. We've pushed them hard and they've needed to be pushed hard. You have to pay attention to their minds or bodies and we’ve certainly dealt with a lot of personnel adversity throughout this year. Frankly, to be in the position we are with that — I'm proud of the team.
“Again, the games all count the same and we’ve gotta go with what we have.”
If there was an excuse for the abysmal performance the weekend before — it was the fact that the Tigers were missing third-baseman, Jacob Berry, one of the team’s top sluggers, because of a broken finger injury that occurred during the Alabama series. Berry returned to the lineup against Vanderbilt at designated hitter, but the switch-hitter could only bat right-handed.
Berry’s presence added another aggressive, intimidating face to the lineup, but he wasn’t the biggest contributor at the plate against Vanderbilt. Other players had to step up.
Shortstop Jordan Thompson was one of them — batting .467 on the weekend, adding a home run of his own in game one.
“I feel like we took it personally, and we just really wanted to make a statement coming out here, just playing our best baseball,” Thompson said after Friday’s win, which captured the series. “I'm not gonna back down from anyone. I feel like we can beat anyone in the country if we're faced up against them. We’re just taking one pitch at a time, one game at a time. I think everybody was fired up to come here and we're showing what we're capable of — especially down the stretch.”