The No. 14 LSU women were bailed out in Thursday’s victory against No. 17 Georgia by the play of its guards, particularly starters Alexis Morris, Khayla Pointer and Jailin Cherry. They helped LSU recover for a 73-67 win despite blowing a 20-point lead in the second half.
That trio combined for 65 of LSU’s 73 points, which points to a recurring deficiency in LSU’s game: lack of consistent production from the bigs.
Starting forwards Faustine Aifuwa and Autumn Newby combined to take only four shots and scored four points, although they also combined for 14 rebounds. Hannah Gusters and Awa Trasi combined for five shots and four points in reserve.
“We have to get more production from our posts,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “We have to have confidence in ourselves to throw it in there. I don’t know that we did much of that tonight. It could be because we know (Jenna) Staiti was back, she alters shots. It could have been the foul trouble with Faustine. We’ve got to throw it in there.”
Aifuwa — who had a 20-point, 14-rebound effort at Ole Miss in the previous game — got in foul trouble with two in the first six minutes against Georgia. She played less than 19 minutes after averaging 23 for the season.
“Two fouls as quick as she picked them up? C’mon now,” Mulkey said. “You’ve got to move your feet. You can’t put us in that position. In the first half, I thought Awa did very good, Hannah did fine. I played Faustine with four fouls because she’s a senior.”
Aifuwa managed to stay in the game until the end and made a key play when she rebounded a missed free throw by Pointer and threw the ball to Cherry, who sank a shot with 1:21 left to give LSU a 65-62 lead.
New approach
After falling behind by 20, Georgia rallied to tie the game in an unconventional manner for the Bulldogs: 3-point shots.
They entered the game shooting under 29% from deep and tied for the fewest made 3-pointers in the Southeastern Conference (73). But Georgia made seven of 11 with freshmen Reigan Richardson and Tineya Hylton combining to make five of seven off the bench.
“I thought we did a good job on their starters,” Mulkey said. “We held them in check. We basically almost got beat by their bench. Georgia doesn’t make that many 3s, but two kids came in very confident, ‘We’re down 20, let’s throw it up there,’ and they got on a roll."
Georgia’s leading scorer Jenna Staiti, a 6-4 senior, did not play in the first meeting won by LSU and was not a big factor Thursday. She scored eight points while taking only seven shots after entering the game averaging 15.1 points on 12 shots per game.
LSU outrebounded Georgia 47-29, doubling the eight-rebound edge the Tigers had in the first meeting.
“I thought we dominated rebounding, and you wouldn’t have thought that with that team,” Mulkey said. “Maybe not unusual, maybe unexpected is a better word.”
Close call
Mulkey wore a blazer with various shades of pink, as LSU participated in the Play4Kay promotion.
The jacket nearly became part of the action as Mulkey pulled it off while reacting to an offensive foul call on Morris with 1:58 left and the score tied at 62-62.
“I didn’t think it was a charge,” Mulkey said. “It was a critical call. I don’t think any referee can look at that and think you should even make a call right there.
“I kind of regret I did that. Had that referee been watching me he could have T’d me up right there. When I took it off, I made sure not to throw it. I have thrown them before. If he’d said something I would have said, ‘I got hot.’ Because I did.
"Shouldn’t do it because I’ve got a sleeveless turtleneck on, and I’ve gained weight since I’ve moved back home. I look like a pig out there. I’m fighting for those kids out there.”
Lagniappe
Mulkey now has won at least 20 games in each of her 22 seasons as a head coach. ... LSU’s 27 of 34 free-throw shooting was a season-high in attempts and made free throws. ... LSU entered the game last in the SEC in free-throw percentage (63.5%) but moved up two spots ahead of last-place Mississippi State and Tennessee. The Tigers are now shooting 64.6%.