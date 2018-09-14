lsuslufootball1200.090918 bf
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) scores LSU's final touchdown of the night as tight end Foster Moreau (18) blocks SLU's Ronald Cherry III in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. LSU won 31-0.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

1. ALABAMA (2-0; Last week: 1)

Tide No. 1 in AP poll for record 106th time.

2. GEORGIA (2-0; LW: 2)

Right behind, Georgia makes statement with S.C. win.

3. AUBURN (2-0; LW: 3)

Revenge is on the Jordan-Hare Stadium menu.

4. LSU (2-0; LW: 4)

Tigers need to find some offense on road to Auburn.

5. MISS. STATE (2-0; LW: 5)

Kylin Hill may be best SEC player you don’t know.

6. TEXAS A&M (1-1; LW: 7)

Can Aggies sustain the scare they put into Clemson?

7. OLE MISS (2-0; LW: 9)

Who needs Shea Patterson? Rebels have Jordan Ta’amu.

8. KENTUCKY (2-0, 1-0; LW: 11)

Look who’s tied for first in the SEC East.

9. SOUTH CAROLINA (1-1, 0-1; LW: 6)

No bounceback for S.C.: Hurricane cancels Marshall game.

10. MISSOURI (2-0; LW: 10)

What hot seat? Barry Odom’s Tigers should win at Purdue.

11. FLORIDA (1-1, 0-1; LW: 8)

Fans allege ref conspiracy. UK penalties: 12-114. UF: 6-55.

12. VANDERBILT (2-0; LW: 12)

Academic endowment game of the week: Vandy-Notre Dame.

13. TENNESSEE (1-1; LW: 14)

Vols, Hogs may be in a race to the bottom …

14. ARKANSAS (1-1; LW: 13)

… all season. Too bad there isn’t a No. 1 pick at stake.

SEC schedule

No. 12 LSU at No. 7 Auburn, 2:30 p.m. (CBS)

Middle Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia, 11 a.m. (ESPNews)

Murray State at Kentucky, 11 a.m. (SEC Network alternate channel)

UTEP at Tennessee, 11 a.m. (SEC Network)

Vanderbilt at No. 8 Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m. (NBC)

Colorado State at Florida, 3 p.m. (SEC Network)

North Texas at Arkansas, 3 p.m. (SEC Network alternate channel)

No. 1 Alabama at Ole Miss, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

UL-Lafayette at No. 16 Miss. State, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

UL-Monroe at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Missouri at Purdue, 6:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

CANCELED: Marshall at South Carolina

All times Central

