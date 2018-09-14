1. ALABAMA (2-0; Last week: 1)
Tide No. 1 in AP poll for record 106th time.
2. GEORGIA (2-0; LW: 2)
Right behind, Georgia makes statement with S.C. win.
3. AUBURN (2-0; LW: 3)
Revenge is on the Jordan-Hare Stadium menu.
4. LSU (2-0; LW: 4)
Tigers need to find some offense on road to Auburn.
5. MISS. STATE (2-0; LW: 5)
Kylin Hill may be best SEC player you don’t know.
6. TEXAS A&M (1-1; LW: 7)
Can Aggies sustain the scare they put into Clemson?
7. OLE MISS (2-0; LW: 9)
Who needs Shea Patterson? Rebels have Jordan Ta’amu.
8. KENTUCKY (2-0, 1-0; LW: 11)
Look who’s tied for first in the SEC East.
9. SOUTH CAROLINA (1-1, 0-1; LW: 6)
No bounceback for S.C.: Hurricane cancels Marshall game.
10. MISSOURI (2-0; LW: 10)
What hot seat? Barry Odom’s Tigers should win at Purdue.
11. FLORIDA (1-1, 0-1; LW: 8)
Fans allege ref conspiracy. UK penalties: 12-114. UF: 6-55.
12. VANDERBILT (2-0; LW: 12)
Academic endowment game of the week: Vandy-Notre Dame.
13. TENNESSEE (1-1; LW: 14)
Vols, Hogs may be in a race to the bottom …
14. ARKANSAS (1-1; LW: 13)
… all season. Too bad there isn’t a No. 1 pick at stake.
SEC schedule
No. 12 LSU at No. 7 Auburn, 2:30 p.m. (CBS)
Middle Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia, 11 a.m. (ESPNews)
Murray State at Kentucky, 11 a.m. (SEC Network alternate channel)
UTEP at Tennessee, 11 a.m. (SEC Network)
Vanderbilt at No. 8 Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m. (NBC)
Colorado State at Florida, 3 p.m. (SEC Network)
North Texas at Arkansas, 3 p.m. (SEC Network alternate channel)
No. 1 Alabama at Ole Miss, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
UL-Lafayette at No. 16 Miss. State, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
UL-Monroe at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network)
Missouri at Purdue, 6:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)
CANCELED: Marshall at South Carolina
All times Central