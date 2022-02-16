LSU head coach Jay Johnson said that while he'll never be satisfied walking out of a scrimmage, he said that last night was the fourth scrimmage where no errors came from either side.
The athleticism of the team is strong, and there's depth at enough positions for Johnson to feel confident with any lineup combination, equating it to that of substituting hockey lines.
"What's great about the team is there's a lot of guys that do something well," Johnson said. "You can utilize a skill that they have to help in a certain situation that some of those guys that means defense, some of those guys, that means offense. You take one or two spots, combine one player out of three different players to where you're not giving up much at any point during the game."
That's the case with the battle at catcher, where Johnson has yet to name a starter between redshirt sophomore Alex Milazzo and graduate transfer Tyler McManus.
"I mentioned Alex, I think you're not going to have a better defensive catcher than that," Johnson said.
But McManus might have the edge from an offensive standpoint, which is why both may see playing time through the weekend.
Other pieces of the lineup may also shift this weekend as Johnson looks to both optimize the batting lineup and assess defensive chemistry. Jacob Berry has played both third base and right field through the scrimmages, Dylan Crews, who now primarily will play center field, could also move to the right.
"He has a tremendous throwing arm, he made a play out of right field last night that was one hop to the plate," Johnson said. "And at third base, the third base coach would have to stop the guy if they were trying to send a runner from second so I think again. Players like him and with Dylan like you know, they're going to be in there."
Cade Doughty, who played primarily third base last year, has also played second base during the scrimmages with Berry at third. Drew Bianco, Johnson noted, is not at full strength with a pulled hamstring right now, but made an "unbelievable" catch in the outfield during last night's scrimmage.
"I think to expose those things that we need to improve on," Johnson said. "We need to play it somebody else. And like I said, you'll find out with some of the guys – I have a pretty good idea what we're getting."