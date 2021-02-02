A quick glance at the Southeastern Conference basketball statistics only begins to tell the story of why Alabama is ranked 10th nationally and sitting comfortably atop the league standings.
Going into Tuesday night’s three-game slate, Alabama led the 14-team SEC in scoring, scoring margin, rebounding, assists, steals, field-goal defense and 3-point field-goal defense in league games only.
It’s absolutely no surprise to LSU coach Will Wade.
He saw it up close just 15 days ago when Alabama barraged his team with an SEC-record 23 3-point field goals in a 105-75 blowout in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
“They’re Top 10-, Final Four-good, from what I saw,” Wade said two days later.
Ready or not, he will get to see it again when LSU (11-5, 6-3 SEC) attempts to bring Alabama (14-4, 9-0 SEC) back to the pack — at least a little — at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Coleman Coliseum. LSU and Florida are tied for second, three games behind Alabama.
Wade knew it wouldn’t be easy to take down Alabama a week ago when the Crimson Tide was in the midst of a 10-game winning streak, but the task got even tougher during Saturday’s tough 76-71 loss to Texas Tech.
Forward Darius Days sprained his left ankle in the second half and will be sidelined for an indefinite period. That means LSU will have to try and take down Alabama without its leading rebounder and one of its veteran leaders.
During a Zoom meeting with reporters Tuesday, Wade said he wasn’t ready to say who might replace the 6-foot-7, 245-pound Days in the lineup after looking at a few options in Monday’s practice.
If he decides to go small, he could insert guard Eric Gaines into the lineup to go with Javonte Smart and Cam Thomas with Mwani Wilkinson and Trendon Watford at forward.
If Wade wants to try and force Alabama to shoot over his defense after the Crimson Tide drained 23 of 43 shots from beyond the arc when they last met, he could plug 6-10 Shareef O’Neal in to go with the 6-9 Watford and 6-7 Wilkinson and continue to bring 6-7 Josh LeBlanc off the bench.
Whoever he calls on will have to bring some energy and try to at least compensate for the 12.1 points and 7.9 rebounds a game Days took with him to the bench — primarily the rebounds.
With Thomas, Smart and Watford capable of putting up big offensive numbers, scoring isn’t a big problem.
“The bigger issue is who is going to eat up those eight rebounds Darius got for us,” Wade said. “We’re already a little bit rebounding-deficient and he was a great rebounder for us.
“Rebounding has been an Achilles’ heel for us all year and it’s not going to change until we get it fixed. We’re not the most physical team and not having Days is going to be problematic because he’s one of our best, most physical rebounders.”
Another problem is LSU’s transition defense, which Wade said Alabama exploited for 30 points in their first meeting on Jan. 19. It’s been an issue in other games as well.
Whatever the defensive game plan is, Wade knows it has to be different than the first time his team played Alabama.
With John Petty, Jahvon Quinerly and Joshua Primo getting some wide-open looks from outside, they combined to make 20 of 25 attempts from deep. Petty was 8 of 10, Quinerly 6 of 7 and Primo 6 of 8.
Alabama has made 112 shots from beyond the arc in SEC play, which means they had 23 in that one game against LSU and 89 in its other eight outings.
“We have to change up what we do,” Wade said. “It would be idiotic to do the same things again. The last time, we tried to keep them out of the paint and make them hit a bunch of non-paint touch 3s.
"Not many teams can do that, but they blew up our theory."
Still, the Tigers are tied for third in the league in 3-point field-goal defense at 30.4%. But Wade knows they have to do a better job with their overall defense and on the perimeter even though Alabama was just 10 of 28 from deep in a 66-61 loss to Oklahoma on Saturday.
He’s not counting on that happening again, not without some added resistance from his team.
“We’ve certainly got to make some tweaks and make some adjustments to what we do,” he said. “Not giving up 23 threes would be a good place to start. Basically, everything we didn’t do in the first game we need to do better this game.”